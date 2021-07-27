10 Comfortable Sandals Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About — and They're All Under $30
With summer in full swing, now is the time to treat yourself to a pedicure and your favorite sandals. But if your current warm weather shoes are leaving you with painful blisters and sore feet, you should invest in more comfortable options. Luckily, Amazon has an entire section of sandals for under $30, and we found the 10 most comfortable ones, according to customer reviews.
From rubber slides to faux-leather gladiators to flat sandals with a tie-up ankle strap, the list includes affordable sandals for a wide range of styles and occasions. Keep scrolling through to check out 10 pairs of comfortable sandals for under $30 that Amazon shoppers love.
FunkyMonkey Double-Buckle Comfort Slides
With over 25,200 five-star ratings, the best-selling FunkyMonkey Double-Buckle Comfort Slides are a popular summer sandal choice among Amazon shoppers. The waterproof slides have two adjustable straps across the top and a padded and contoured insole that molds to your feet. You can choose from over 40 colors and patterns.
"These are the MOST comfortable sandals I have ever owned, and being a Floridian, I have owned quite a few top name brands," one reviewer wrote. "They are firm yet supportive. They feel like memory foam without sacrificing support. I plan on buying another pair!"
Buy It! FunkyMonkey Double-Buckle Comfort Slides, $18.99; amazon.com
SandalUp Tie-Up Ankle-Strap Flat Sandals
For an elevated everyday look, consider adding these flat sandals with a tie-up ankle strap to your wardrobe. They have one band across the top and a fabric tie that you can adjust to comfortably fit your ankles. Plus, the sandals have rubber outsoles to prevent you from slipping.
"The best sandals ever, and for the price, you just can't beat it," a shopper shared. "A perfect vacation shoe or a comfortable night out. They are very versatile!"
Buy It! SandalUp Tie-Up Ankle-Strap Flat Sandals, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Adidas Adilette Aqua Slide Sandal
If you're looking for a more casual, throw-on-and-go sandal, these Adidas slides are the ones for you. Available in 14 colors, the slip-on sandals are perfect to pair with athleisure looks or a pair of denim cutoffs and a T-shirt. They have cloudfoam footbeds for optimal cushioning and support, and they're completely waterproof.
"These are super comfy and great for summer," a reviewer said. "These are the fourth pair I've purchased for my family, and they are almost always the shoes my kids and myself pick first when heading out the door."
Buy It! Adidas Adilette Aqua Slide Sandal, $20 (orig. $25); amazon.com
Rekayla Flat Elastic Sandals
Rather than spending time buckling or tying your sandals in the morning, opt for these elastic strap sandals that slip right onto your feet. They have one band across the top and another crossover band that goes around the ankle. To prevent the elastic from rubbing against your heel, the sandals have a leather strap on the back. You can choose from 12 solid colors.
"These shoes fit great, and because of the elastic straps, are so comfortable," a customer wrote. "Easy to put on [with] no straps to buckle. These are so much better than flip flops and look stylish, too."
Buy It! Rekayla Flat Elastic Sandals, $22.99; amazon.com
Trary Gladiator Sandals
Another pair of shoes with a convenient closure, these gladiator sandals zip up in the back, so you don't have to unbuckle them each time you put them on or take them off. They have a rubber outsole to prevent slipping and a faux-leather upper that comes in six colors. You can easily dress these sandals up with a summer dress and jewelry or wear them casually with jeans and a T-shirt.
"I really love my gladiator sandals," a shopper said. "They are colorful, comfortable, just the right size, easy to zip up in the back, [and] easy to adjust on the straps to make them tighter or looser. The bottom has a good grip, so if it is wet outside, you're not slipping in your sandals. Overall [a] great buy for a great price!"
Buy It! Trary Gladiator Sandals, $22.99; amazon.com
Bronax Pillow Slippers
Over the past year, pillow slides have become a major trend in Hollywood and beyond, and we found a pair for $23. The Bronax slide sandals have a 1.7-inch platform sole for optimal comfort and support. They have nonslip bottoms and a thick strap across the top, so your feet will stay in place. Choose from 10 colors and six sizes.
"Got them today, and [I'm] already deciding what colors to get next," a reviewer wrote. "These are fluffy, puffy, supportive, marshmallow clouds of joy. They fit perfectly, leaning slightly toward the larger size in the given range which is great for me — I like wearing socks with these types of slides around the house. Amazing value for the price."
Buy It! Bronax Pillow Slippers, $22.99; amazon.com
Dream Pairs Flat Sandals
These Dream Pairs flat sandals with braided straps are the definition of sporty-chic. They have padded footbeds made from yoga mats for extra comfort and stretchy braided straps that cross over the top of the foot and flow into a toe ring. You can choose from 10 solid colors and four two-tone strap options.
"Oh my gosh, I absolutely love these sandals," a shopper shared. "The soft rubber soles are so comfortable and they are very unique. I got a ton of compliments. I bought my regular size and they fit great! What a great find at this price!"
Buy It! Dream Pairs Flat Sandals, $25.99; amazon.com
Dream Pairs One-Band Ankle-Strap Flat Sandals
It doesn't get more versatile than these Dream Pairs flat sandals with a band across the top. They're made from faux leather with soft padded insoles, nonslip rubber outsoles, and an adjustable buckled strap around the ankle. You can wear them for everything from a day at the beach to a weekend brunch with friends to a summer wedding.
"These sandals far exceeded my expectations," a customer wrote. "Super comfy and cute! Plus, you can't beat the price. Fit true to size. I walked around in them and my feet didn't hurt."
Buy It! Dream Pairs One-Band Ankle-Strap Flat Sandals, $27.99; amazon.com
Circus by Sam Edelman Carolina Flat Sandal
If you prefer sandals that go in between your toes, check out these Circus by Sam Edelman flat sandals that are on sale for $29. They have padded insoles, an adjustable ankle strap, and nonslip rubber outsoles. You can choose from 12 solid colors and patterns, depending on whether you're looking for statement shoes or sandals that will go with tons of pieces in your closet.
"These are SO cute and so comfortable," a reviewer said. "They are so well made and look like they are worth more than I paid. I bought them in black and white. I love the design, also."
Buy It! Circus by Sam Edelman Carolina Flat Sandal, $29.40 (orig. $35.06); amazon.com
The Drop Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandal
With a faux-leather band across the top, these slide sandals prove slip-ons aren't just for wearing with athleisure. They come in five colors and patterns you could wear with everything from denim cutoffs to a flowy summer dress. Plus, the sandals have padded footbeds and nonslip lines across the entire rubber outsoles.
"I love these sandals," a shopper wrote. "Such a good price for sandals that look like they're worth much more than they cost. They are very comfortable, too."
Buy It! The Drop Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandal, $29.90; amazon.com
