10 Comfortable Sandals Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About — and They're All Under $30

FunkyMonkey Double-Buckle Comfort Slides

With over 25,200 five-star ratings, the best-selling FunkyMonkey Double-Buckle Comfort Slides are a popular summer sandal choice among Amazon shoppers. The waterproof slides have two adjustable straps across the top and a padded and contoured insole that molds to your feet. You can choose from over 40 colors and patterns.

"These are the MOST comfortable sandals I have ever owned, and being a Floridian, I have owned quite a few top name brands," one reviewer wrote. "They are firm yet supportive. They feel like memory foam without sacrificing support. I plan on buying another pair!"

Buy It! FunkyMonkey Double-Buckle Comfort Slides, $18.99; amazon.com