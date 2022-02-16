Hailey Bieber Just Wore the 'Ugly' Sandal Trend Shoppers Say Feels Like Walking on Clouds
Comfortable shoes have been in for a while now. Sneakers! Uggs! Birkenstocks — oh my! The options run the gamut, but there's one rather unexpected style that's become a favorite in this footwear category — among supermodels, at least.
Hailey Bieber was snapped post gym session in her tried-and-true comfy staples: Alo Yoga's High-Waist Legit Leggings that sculpt and lift, a black sports bra from Twenty Montreal, an Isabel Marant sweater, and, of course, the shoes we've all been waiting to hear about — cushy pool slides. Yes, you'll want to stay for more.
Comfortable, plush pool slides have been a supermodel-favorite since last summer, proving to be a fierce competitor for good ol' Birkenstocks. Much like the tried-and-true German shoe, pool slides have that practical slip-on design, a comfortable, supportive insole, a slip-resistant outsole, and like one specific pair of Arizona slides, a water-and sweat-proof material. It's no wonder Bieber and Kendall Jenner, avid Birkenstocks fans, are wearing pool slides all the time.
Shop Comfortable Pool Slides on Amazon
- Bronax Cloud Slides, $23.99 (orig. $30.99)
- Welltree Cloud Slides, $22.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Equick Soft Cushioned Pool Slides, $19.99
- Cushionaire Recovery Cloud Slides, $24.99
- Joomra Pillow Slippers, $19.54 (orig. $39.99)
- Sikelo Cushioned Massage Slides, $19.99
The supermodel-approved shoes are ultra-lightweight and comfortable, so much so that you'll almost forget you're actually wearing them. And you didn't just hear it from us — Amazon shoppers who've tried out the pool slides say wearing the shoes feels like walking on clouds. Sure, none of us have actually walked on a cloud, but we can imagine what it feels like: soft, squishy, cushy on the toes, and just plain dreamy.
Pool slides can also be worn year-round (or as a house shoe), just like Birkenstocks. When it's too cold to go outside barefoot, style the slip-ons with socks. As for exactly how to wear them? Bieber and Jenner love pairing them with leggings, but they go well with anything in your closet, like jeans, sweatpants, dresses, and skirts.
While you might be hesitant to wear the cushy slides for anything other than, well, pool hangouts, once you try them, you'll likely realize that they're practical for a lot more than that. Grocery shopping, running errands, walking your dog, Sunday brunches — you name it, pool slides will comfortably (and stylishly) accompany you along the way.
Convinced yet? Shop the latest "ugly" sandal taking over Hollywood below.
Buy It! Bronax Cloud Slides, $23.99 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Welltree Cloud Slides, $22.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Equick Soft Cushioned Pool Slides, $19.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Cushionaire Recovery Cloud Slides, $24.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Joomra Pillow Slippers, $19.54 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Sikelo Cushioned Massage Slides, $19.99; amazon.com
- Hailey Bieber Just Wore the 'Ugly' Sandal Trend Shoppers Say Feels Like Walking on Clouds
- Reese Witherspoon Makes a Case for Classic Plaid Dresses — Shop Her Exact Look, Plus Similar Styles Starting at $31
- This $49 Target Backpack Can Replace Your Carry-On Suitcase, and This Is the Only Color Left in Stock
- Revlon's Popular One-Step Hair Dryer Brush Just Got a Big Makeover