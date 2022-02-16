Shop

Hailey Bieber Just Wore the 'Ugly' Sandal Trend Shoppers Say Feels Like Walking on Clouds

Birkenstocks might have some competition here
By Eva Thomas February 15, 2022 09:00 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Comfortable shoes have been in for a while now. Sneakers! Uggs! Birkenstocks — oh my! The options run the gamut, but there's one rather unexpected style that's become a favorite in this footwear category — among supermodels, at least.

Hailey Bieber was snapped post gym session in her tried-and-true comfy staples: Alo Yoga's High-Waist Legit Leggings that sculpt and lift, a black sports bra from Twenty Montreal, an Isabel Marant sweater, and, of course, the shoes we've all been waiting to hear about — cushy pool slides. Yes, you'll want to stay for more.

Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Comfortable, plush pool slides have been a supermodel-favorite since last summer, proving to be a fierce competitor for good ol' Birkenstocks. Much like the tried-and-true German shoe, pool slides have that practical slip-on design, a comfortable, supportive insole, a slip-resistant outsole, and like one specific pair of Arizona slides, a water-and sweat-proof material. It's no wonder Bieber and Kendall Jenner, avid Birkenstocks fans, are wearing pool slides all the time.

Shop Comfortable Pool Slides on Amazon

The supermodel-approved shoes are ultra-lightweight and comfortable, so much so that you'll almost forget you're actually wearing them. And you didn't just hear it from us — Amazon shoppers who've tried out the pool slides say wearing the shoes feels like walking on clouds. Sure, none of us have actually walked on a cloud, but we can imagine what it feels like: soft, squishy, cushy on the toes, and just plain dreamy. 

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

Pool slides can also be worn year-round (or as a house shoe), just like Birkenstocks. When it's too cold to go outside barefoot, style the slip-ons with socks. As for exactly how to wear them? Bieber and Jenner love pairing them with leggings, but they go well with anything in your closet, like jeans, sweatpants, dresses, and skirts. 

While you might be hesitant to wear the cushy slides for anything other than, well, pool hangouts, once you try them, you'll likely realize that they're practical for a lot more than that. Grocery shopping, running errands, walking your dog, Sunday brunches — you name it, pool slides will comfortably (and stylishly) accompany you along the way.

Convinced yet? Shop the latest "ugly" sandal taking over Hollywood below. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bronax Cloud Slides, $23.99 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Welltree Cloud Slides, $22.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Equick Soft Cushioned Pool Slides, $19.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Cushionaire Recovery Cloud Slides, $24.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Joomra Pillow Slippers, $19.54 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Sikelo Cushioned Massage Slides, $19.99; amazon.com

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com