15 Comfortable Heels Brides Will Actually Want to Wear on Their Big Day

Congrats, you’re getting married! As a bride-to-be, you’re going to have to make hundreds (if not thousands) of decisions when it comes to planning your wedding. One of the most important is your shoes. From walking confidently down the aisle to busting a move on the dance floor, the last thing you want to deal with is sore, painful, or blistered feet.

While some brides have been known to forgo heels altogether in exchange for cute sneakers or flats, the best shoes you can actually opt for are one- to three-inch heels. While we love ourselves a cute pair of flats, they can sometimes leave you with back pain the next day — especially if you’re dancing the night away. Instead, we suggest looking for shoes with padded insoles, wedges, kitten heels, or low block heels for added support and comfort. But don’t worry, you don’t have to sacrifice style on your wedding day just to be comfortable. We’ve found 15 gorgeous pairs of heels that are stunning, comfortable and best of all — affordable.

Scroll down to shop our top bridal heel picks now.

Bridal Heels with an Open Toe

Open-toe heels are perfect for any warm-weather weddings during the spring and summer. Show off your brand new pedicure with a pair of pretty peep-toe heels, mules or sandals.

Kate Spade

Buy It! Kate Spade New York Sela Heels, $298; katespade.com

Saks Fifth Avenue

Buy It! SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Indulge Glitter Mules, $385; saksfifthavenue.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Nina Forbes II Peep Toe Pump, $50.96 (orig. $84.95); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Maryam Nassir Zadeh Inga Sandals, $472; shopbop.com

Closed-Toe Bridal Shoes with a Low Heel

If you’re looking to keep your wedding day accessories traditional, opt for a closed-toe heel or pump. A pointed toe is classic and timeless and goes with just about any wedding gown.

Adrianna Papell

Buy It! Adrianna Papell Lois Mesh Pump, $89.95; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Naturalizer Natalie Embellished Pointy Toe Pump, $77 (orig. $109.95); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Bella Belle Frances Embellished Kitten Heel Pump, $389; nordstrom.com

BHLDN

Buy It! Something Bleu Cliff Kitten Heels, $355; bhldn.com

Bridal Wedges

For outdoor weddings, try wearing a pair of pretty bridal wedges. The wedge heel will still give you a lift and help to keep you solid while walking on sand, stones, or grass.

Buy It! Schutz Soraya Wedge, $170; revolve.com

Kate Spade

Buy It! Kate Spade New York Radiant Wedges, $350; katespade.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Badgley Mischka Abigail Evening Wedge Sandals, $154.99 (orig. $225); macys.com

Bridal Sandals

Similar to the gorgeous wedges above, a block heel sandal is one of the most comfortable shoe styles a bride can wear on her wedding day. Your feet will thank you for the added support from a wider block heel — especially after breaking it down all night on the dance floor.

Neiman Marcus

Buy It! Loeffler Randall Penny Pleated Metallic Slide Sandals, $395; neimanmarcus.com

Zappos

Buy It! Badgley Mischka Finesse II Heels, $235; zappos.com

Stuart Weitzman

Buy It! Stuart Weitzman The Nearly Nude Sandal, $425; stuartweitzman.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Jewel by Badgley Mischka Katerina Ankle Strap Sandal, $98.95; nordstrom.com