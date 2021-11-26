10 Comfortable Bras on Sale for Under $25 at Amazon, Including Calvin Klein Best-Sellers for Up to 51% Off
Amazon's Black Friday fashion sale is a great time to stock up on everyday basics for less. This year, there's an entire section dedicated to deals on customer-loved bras, and we found the 10 most comfortable options on sale for under $25.
The bra sale section includes deals from top-rated brands like Calvin Klein, Hanes, Bali, and Warner's. You'll find wireless bralettes, super soft T-shirt bras, and even sports bras for up to 76 percent off. Keep scrolling through to check out the 10 best bras on sale for under $25 at Amazon, and browse the entire Black Friday fashion sale here.
Shop Comfortable Bras on Sale
- Hanes Ultimate T-Shirt Soft Wireless Bra, $8.49 (orig. $36)
- Mae Lace Padded Bralette, $9.50 (orig. $16)
- Hanes ComfortBlend T-Shirt Soft Underwire Bra, $12.74 (orig. $36)
- Warner's Easy Does It No-Bulge Wire-Free Bra, $12.74 with coupon (orig. $38)
- Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette, $14 (orig. $28)
- Amazon Essentials Light Support Seamless 2-Pack Sports Bra, $14.60 (orig. $20.90)
- Bali All Around Smoothing Underwire Bra, $14.99 (orig. $40)
- Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Triangle Bralette, $18.68 (orig. $38)
- Calvin Klein Seamless Adjustable-Strap Bralette, $21.97 (orig. $40)
- Calvin Klein Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra, $22.97 (orig. $46)
Offering the biggest discount on the list, the Hanes Ultimate T-Shirt Soft Wireless Bra is on sale for just $8. It's made from soft, moisture-wicking fabric with built-in concealing petals on the cups and a wide, stretchy band that prevents pinching. The wire-free bra also has adjustable straps that can be converted into a racerback style for added versatility.
"If a sports bra and a regular bra had a baby, this would be it," one reviewer wrote. "I needed something that was as comfortable as my sports bras but offered a little more support for my evenings out, and this bra fit the bill.
Buy It! Hanes Ultimate T-Shirt Soft Wireless Bra, $8.49 (orig. $36); amazon.com
For shoppers who prefer an underwire, consider grabbing the Calvin Klein Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra for half off. The cups are made from memory foam that mold to the shape of your body for a customized fit, and the strap is double-layered for extra support. You can choose from 16 colors and sizes 30B through 44DD.
"Absolutely love this bra," a shopper said. "It's smoothing, very soft, and comfortable. The cups/straps are supportive and comfortable, providing a nice look under a T-shirt. The back is smoothing with no tight elastic, giving you a nice smooth look under T-shirts in the back as well."
Buy It! Calvin Klein Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra, $22.97 (orig. $46); amazon.com
Another Calvin Klein fan-favorite, the Modern Cotton Bralette is on sale for $14. The soft and stretchy racerback bralette has an elastic band under the bust with the brand's logo and unlined cups. It comes in 31 colors and patterns and sizes XS through 3X.
"Very comfy bra to wear all day long," a customer wrote. "I wear it while working, going to the gym, hanging around the house, and even to sleep! Very cute, too."
Buy It! Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette, $14 (orig. $28); amazon.com
The Warner's Easy Does It No-Bulge Wire-Free Bra is the best-selling bra on Amazon, and it's on sale for 61 percent off, plus an extra $2.25 off with an on-site coupon. It's made from a super stretchy fabric with a hook-and-eye closure on the back, adjustable straps, and extra coverage on the sides to prevent underarm pinching.
"Got this bra today, been wearing it all day and all evening, and it is the most comfortable bra of my entire life," a shopper said. "I rarely leave reviews, but I can't get over how much I love this thing. Insanely comfortable AND supportive (with a larger chest, that's really important). The material is very soft, it doesn't 'dig' anywhere, as much support as an underwire bra. Can totally wear this to work, and would still wear it around the house."
Buy It! Warner's Easy Does It No-Bulge Wire-Free Bra, $12.74 with coupon (orig. $38); amazon.com
Many of these deals will only last until midnight PT, so we highly recommend purchasing a few comfortable bras on sale for under $25 before Amazon's Black Friday fashion sale ends.
