Amazon Designed the Perfect Under-$20 Ballet Flats That Come in 6 Gorgeous Shades

While we love a heel, there are some days and outfits that call for a comfy pair of flats. Even celebs like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle love to wear flats with all kinds of looks, and if you’re ready to invest in a versatile pair that you can wear to the office and beyond, Amazon shoppers have found just the thing.

These affordable flats, which were designed by Amazon, come in six colors and have already racked up a near-perfect rating with almost 800 five-star reviews. The vegan leather ballet flats can be worn straight out of the box (no breaking in required!), according to owners, and look like expensive designer dupes despite their under-$20 price tag. And after selling out in several sizes, they’re finally back in stock.

The Prime- and Prime wardrobe-eligible shoes come in both regular and wide sizes and five versatile colors: tan, black, dark bronze, navy, nude, and gold. Though reviewers rave about a variety of the shoes’ features, including the selection of colors, the majority of owners can’t stop praising their comfy feel.

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s Ballet Flat, $17–$19; amazon.com

“Made well, supportive, and fantastically comfortable — I don’t often bother to do reviews, but these are fabulous!” one reviewer wrote. “Going to buy them in multiple colors now.”

“These are seriously the best flats I’ve ever owned (and believe me, I’ve tried a lot of them),” another chimed in. “These were super comfortable the first day I wore them, and no blisters! Great shoes for work or casual attire. I will be purchasing these in every color!”

Even professionals and folks who work on their feet all day call the flats “surprisingly awesome.”

“I’m a teacher, so I’m always searching for shoes that are at least somewhat cute, and don’t make me want to cut off my feet at the end of the day. Oh, and I have to be able to afford them on my salary,” one reviewer wrote. “These were surprisingly good and cheap enough to afford multiple colors! I took a chance and ordered four pairs in different colors knowing that Amazon is easy to return things to if they didn’t work out. I wore them for over 12 hours on my first day including 2.5 hours of greeting parents for open house and yet I had no blisters on my heels—that never happens until I really break in shoes!”

Amazon Essentials also designed similar pointed toe flats that are equally as comfortable and affordable at just $19, giving you yet another comfy shoe option to wear to work and beyond.

No matter your profession or lifestyle, there are so many ways to style the versatile flats. Take a cue from Meghan Markle and pair the black flats with your favorite little black dress and a trench coat, or follow her lead by wearing the tan flats with jeans and a white button-down shirt.

If you still can’t decide which color to get, take it from reviewers who rave about the gold style. “The gold is beautiful, [and] they are the perfect ballet flat for a day at work,” one reviewer wrote. For this price, you can get a few and they’ll still cost less than most higher-end options.