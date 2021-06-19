Come Fly with Me: New Book Shows Glamorous Photos of Stars' Best Airport Style
Rolling Stone creative director Jodi Peckman, who has long collected images of celebs' airport looks "just for fun," has compiled her favorite photos in a new book, Come Fly with Me
The Supremes, 1965
At the height of their fame, the glam trio (from left: Mary Wilson, Florence Ballard and Diana Ross) arrived at London's Heathrow Airport dressed to impress.
Lady Gaga, 2015
No meat dress this time - the pop star at LAX in crisp (if not comfy-looking) red and white.
Elton John, 1982
The Rocket Man accessorized with a boom box en route to the Concorde (his preferred method of crossing the Atlantic until the planes were retired in 2003) for a flight from London's Heathrow to N.Y.C.
Sonny & Cher, 1966
A year after "I Got You Babe" turned them into pop superstars, the duo wore matching suits on the tarmac in Hamburg, Germany.
Miley Cyrus, 2014
"She looks like she's in her pajamas," says Peckman of the unicorn onesie the singer wore in Sydney. "People dress that way to shield themselves, but they're also creating attention."
Paul & Linda McCartney, 1971
Taking a trip one year after the Beatles disbanded, the couple (at London's Gatwick Airport with daughters Mary, left, and Heather) opted for funky over flashy.
Dolly Parton, 1976
Post-show high, perhaps? The singer leaving London after performing at the International Festival of Country Music at Wembley Arena.
Joan Collins, 1989
Famous for her love of luxury as Alexis Carrington Colby on the nighttime soap Dynasty, the star took logos to a new level at London's Heathrow. "Carrying luggage can be a back-breaking job with me," she tweeted in 2018.
Muhammad Ali, 1967
The heavyweight champ looked meeting-ready in the halls of London's Heathrow.
Come Fly with Me by Jodi Peckman
The photo book is on sale now.
- WWE Legend Ric Flair Is on the Hunt for His Long Lost 'Butterfly' Robe: 'I Never Saw It Again'
- Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Were 'Excited' to Travel to Mexico with Friends: Source
- See Miley Cyrus Shine on Stage at Peacock Pride Concert Special: Exclusive Photos
- Why Chicago Med's Colin Donnell and Wife Patti Murin Have Yet to Play Onscreen Love Interests