Amazon Shoppers 'Love Everything About' This Columbia Puffer Jacket, and It's Up to 48% Off

Depending on where you live, you may have reached the point in the year where, in a matter of days, it can go from sunny, 70-degree weather to chilly, winter-like temperatures. It's best to be prepared for whatever season you'll walk out to on a given day, and that means having a lightweight-yet-warm jacket on hand. Luckily, Amazon has tons of affordable options to choose from, including the Columbia Voodoo Falls 590 Turbodown Jacket that's currently on sale for up to 48 percent off.