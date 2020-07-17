Tons of Cooling Dresses, Sweat-Wicking Shorts, and Waterproof Sneakers Just Quietly Went on Super Sale

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Columbia Sportswear is here to take all your money (but make your summer adventures way easier)

Summer is here, and though it might hit a little different this year, the great outdoors are still there, ready for you to explore. As any avid outdoor enthusiast knows, such adventures — whether it be hiking, camping, or an RV roadtrip — often call for smart packing (and smart clothes). After all, you’re not going to head out on your road trip with bulky suitcases on hand. Rather, you’ll likely roll up a handful of practical essentials, like cooling dresses and sweat-wicking shorts, and toss them in your easy-to-carry backpack. And thanks to Columbia Sportswear’s massive summer sale, you can scoop up all these innovative outdoor must-haves for way, way less.

Columbia Sportswear has been around for more than 80 years. Starting out in the hat manufacturing business in 1938, the label is now best known for churning out lifestyle gear that’s as innovative as ever. Ask anyone who’s been on a miles-long hike or days-long camping trip, and they’ll probably say they couldn’t have lasted without their Columbia.

Shop the Best Deals from Columbia’s Summer Sale

Silver Ridge Novelty Tunic, $34.90 (orig. $60); columbia.com; amazon.com

Lightweight Packable Hip Pack, $13.20 (orig. $22); columbia.com; amazon.com

PFG Freezer Cover Up, $32.90 (orig. $55); columbia.com; amazon.com

Solar Shield Short Sleeve Shirt, $12.90 (orig. $22); columbia.com; amazon.com

Global Adventure Packable Straw Hat II, $21 (orig. $35); columbia.com; amazon.com

PFG Freezer Maxi Dress, $45 (orig. $60); columbia.com; amazon.com

Right now, the brand is running a massive summer sale that goes until mid-August, giving its longtime fans exactly what they need this time of year: marked-down attire that’ll come in extra handy as they head out on their outdoor adventures. Prices are discounted up to 40 percent, with a select few pieces going for as much as 50 percent off the retail price. But wait, we even found this five-star rated pullover that’s currently 67 percent off.

Buy It! Coral Point III Shorts, $30 (orig. $45); columbia.com; amazon.com; Anytime Casual Skort, $29.99 (orig. $45); columbia.com; amazon.com

So whatever you’re in need of, Columbia’s sale has you covered. Some standouts include this cooling “freezer dress” that customers are absolutely gushing over (it’s moisture-wicking and plenty say it doesn’t smell after repeat wears), this packable straw hat that’ll protect your noggin from the sun, and these durable rose-colored sneakers that may look sweet, but they mean serious business. They’re waterproof and breathable, so fret not if you accidentally plunge into a puddle on your hike in the mountains.

Buy It! Vitesse OutDry Hiking Shoe, $66 (orig. $110); columbia.com; amazon.com; Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot, $59.99 (orig. $90); columbia.com

While you might not initially associate Columbia’s sportswear with style, there are plenty of pieces for the more fashion-conscious shopper, too, like this lightweight sleeveless shirt that’s so easy to wash and dries super quick, this mint-colored skort that combines the elegance of a skirt with the convenience of shorts, or this one-and-done romper that’s literally rain-and-stain repellent.

Buy It! Summer Ease Sleeveless Shirt, $29.99 (orig. $60); columbia.com; amazon.com; PFG Tamiami II Short Sleeve Shirt, $22.73–$29.99 (orig. $40); columbia.com; amazon.com

Below, shop more insanely good finds from Columbia’s huge summer sale.

Buy It! Chill River Printed Dress, $37.49 (orig. $75); columbia.com; amazon.com

Buy It! Windgates II Leggings, $34.90 (orig. $65); columbia.com; amazon.com

Buy It! PFG Freezer III Dress, $37.50 (orig. $50); columbia.com; amazon.com

Buy It! Benton Spring Half Snap Pullover, $19.90 (orig. $60); columbia.com; amazon.com

Buy It! Firwood Crossing Jumper, $39.90 (orig. $70); columbia.com; amazon.com