These Top-Rated Columbia Boots Will Keep Your Feet 'Nice and Toasty' During Winter, According to Reviewers

Columbia Ice Maiden II Snow Boot

With over 19,000 five-star ratings, the Ice Maiden II style is by far the most widely loved pair of Columbia snow boots on Amazon. They've got all the bells and whistles of a good winter boot, including a waterproof leather outer, non-slip sole, and an insulated faux fur-lined interior that can withstand temperatures as low as -25 degrees Fahrenheit. They're designed with a bunch of pain-relieving features, including a mid-calf rise and lace-up closure for extra support, that have earned them a stamp of approval from a podiatrist and Amazon shoppers.

"These boots are amazing," one reviewer wrote. "I wear a size 8, and the fit was true to size. I walk my dog three miles or so every day, and they are so comfortable. We have walked in snow, cold rain, puddles and the like, and they have kept my feet nice and toasty!"

Buy It! Columbia Ice Maiden II Snow Boot, $64.94–$218; amazon.com