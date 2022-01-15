These Top-Rated Columbia Boots Will Keep Your Feet 'Nice and Toasty' During Winter, According to Reviewers
If you've ever walked in the snow wearing shoes that weren't designed for it, you can probably recall the terrible sensation of cold, wet feet — and it's probably one you never want to experience again. A good pair of snow boots is a winter wardrobe must-have, especially if you live somewhere where flurries fall for multiple months during the year.
There are a number of features to look for when investing in a pair. First and foremost, you'll need a pair that's waterproof — and don't be fooled by those labeled "weatherproof," because often they won't keep all the moisture out. They've got to have insulation to keep your toes warm, but not so much that your feet are uncomfortably sweaty. Lastly, you'll want to consider traction. Boots with good grip on the bottom will carry you much farther without slipping.
To help you find some new boots for winter, we turned to a brand that's widely known and loved for its outdoor performance gear: Columbia. The company offers an array of stylish and practical winter boots designed with thermal and waterproof technology. Even better? Many of them are available on Amazon, and have a ton of beaming reviews.
Scroll down to learn more about some of the top-rated Columbia snow boots you can get on Amazon to keep your toes warm this winter.
Columbia Ice Maiden II Snow Boot
With over 19,000 five-star ratings, the Ice Maiden II style is by far the most widely loved pair of Columbia snow boots on Amazon. They've got all the bells and whistles of a good winter boot, including a waterproof leather outer, non-slip sole, and an insulated faux fur-lined interior that can withstand temperatures as low as -25 degrees Fahrenheit. They're designed with a bunch of pain-relieving features, including a mid-calf rise and lace-up closure for extra support, that have earned them a stamp of approval from a podiatrist and Amazon shoppers.
"These boots are amazing," one reviewer wrote. "I wear a size 8, and the fit was true to size. I walk my dog three miles or so every day, and they are so comfortable. We have walked in snow, cold rain, puddles and the like, and they have kept my feet nice and toasty!"
Buy It! Columbia Ice Maiden II Snow Boot, $64.94–$218; amazon.com
Columbia Minx Shorty Iii Snow Boot
This shorter Columbia snow boot combines comfort, functionality, and style all in one, which is likely the reason it has received more than 1,700 positive reviews. Crafted with the brand's signature advanced traction technology, the rubber outsoles are designed to grip any type of terrain so you can confidently walk in snowy conditions. They have a chic quilted exterior that's both breathable and waterproof, along with a thermal reflective lining to keep feet dry and warm no matter the winter activity.
"I bought these boots for my teenage daughter," a customer wrote. "She works at Chick-fil-a, outside taking orders most of her four to five hour shift. She says they work great and has not complained about her feet being cold. Not bulky and comfortable to wear."
Buy It! Columbia Minx Shorty Iii Snow Boot, $71.18–$266.57; amazon.com
Columbia Minx Mid Iii Santa Fe Calf Boot
There's nothing worse than snow finding its way into the top of your boots. That's why so many Amazon shoppers love this mid-calf option. The stylish quilted snow boots are built with the brand's reflective thermal heat lining and feature anchored eyelets at the top so that laces can be tied around the calf to keep warmth inside. Some customers say the boots run small and recommend sizing up, especially if you plan to wear them with thick socks.
"These boots are perfect for snow and cold weather," one reviewer wrote. "I've worn them in the winter in Colorado ski mountains, day and night, and my feet stayed warm and dry. Also walked through slushy snow, as well as snow above my ankles — my feet were warm and dry! The foot beds are very cushy, too — feels like pillows for your feet."
Buy It! Columbia Minx Mid Iii Santa Fe Calf Boot, $104.80–$258; amazon.com
Columbia Ice Maiden Shorty Snow Boot
Reviewers use terms such as "durable" and "dependable" to describe these ankle snow boots, which are essentially a shorter version of the most popular Columbia Ice Maiden style mentioned above. Like all snow boots from the company, they're expertly crafted with its waterproof and thermal technology to ensure your feet are protected.
"For less than 70 bucks, these boots have been more than exceptional," one shopper wrote. "They are completely waterproof and incredibly comfortable, not to mention good traction. I have walked home from work, stomped in puddles, and have been able to safely cross ice in the boots. They hold up well and will continue to. They keep my feet warm when it's cold, so they're good reliable boots to be out in the cold with, but are also not suffocating once you are inside. I wear them to work in the winter because they have way better traction for me."
Buy It! Columbia Ice Maiden Shorty Snow Boot, $69.90–$184.38; amazon.com
