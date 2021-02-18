The ‘Shockingly Warm’ Columbia Jacket with Over 4,500 Perfect Ratings Is Up to 57% Off on Amazon

Most of the country is experiencing freezing cold temperatures complete with frigid rain, wind chill, and several feet of snow. And the south is feeling the cold too, with some parts dipping into the 20-degree region. If you're in need of an insulated jacket, more than 4,500 Amazon shoppers are in love with the "shockingly warm" Columbia Mighty Lite Hooded Jacket that'll keep you snuggly without all the bulk.
The Columbia Mighty Lite Hooded Jacket acts as a windbreaker to shield you from freezing weather from your head to your bum and thighs, thanks to its long silhouette that cuts off inches above the knee.
The flattering fit is slightly tucked in at the waist and provides extra material around the leg area to accommodate your figure. The dual-zipper design lets you customize the fit, which is especially handy if you're taking big strides while trail walking. It's available in sizes XS to 3X, and comes in 10 stylish colors that shoppers say have them buying it in multiples. It's currently up to 57 percent off on select styles, making it an even better time to stock up.
While this lightweight jacket feels "incredibly thin," reviewers are blown away by how warm it keeps them in single-digit weather conditions. Created with the brand's Omni-Heat thermal lining technology, the jacket reflects and holds in the warmth produced by your body, keeping you nice and toasty. Its thumb-hole cuffs also work to keep heat from escaping, especially when you put your hand in the zippered pockets or even if you walk without gloves.
However, if you tend to overheat, don't worry! This jacket is also ultra breathable, so when you start to warm up, it'll release excess heat, regulating your body temperature for a comfortable, layer-free wear. It's no wonder this versatile jacket is ideal for trips to the store and hikes in the mountains, having shoppers saying they "love everything about this coat."
This compact puffer jacket also comes with a hood that keeps your head warm. Plus, the dual-zipper goes up to your chin for extra protection from the cold. And when it snows or rains, know that you'll be protected by its moisture-resistant exterior. This quick-drying jacket is made to shield you from bad weather and even prevents stains.
"I have long and short down jackets in different weights, a layered hiking jacket, and a variety of other winter jackets. This one has replaced them all," writes one Amazon shopper. "I wear it when it's 50 degrees and damp; I wear it when it's 7 degrees and brutally windy."
The shopper continues, "I never get hot and sweaty, and I never get cold. I don't know what kind of witchcraft is involved in this Omni-Heat stuff, but it's amazing and the best."
"I have never owned a lighter-weight coat. It literally weighs one pound. And it feels even lighter than that," writes another reviewer. "But the Omni-Heat lining is no joke! It will seriously keep you warm in cold weather. I've worn it in single-digit weather, in the snow, and stay very warm."
Sick of feeling cold when you venture outside? The Columbia Mighty Lite Hooded Jacket will definitely keep you warm and comfortable no matter what you have planned for the day. And with up to 57 percent in savings, it's too good to pass up.
