This Cooling ‘Freezer Dress’ Was Made for Everyone Who Hates Wearing Clothes in the Heat

There’s nothing worse than finishing any summertime activity — whether it be a bike ride, gardening, or simply a walk around the block — drenched in sweat. And as we veer into those excruciatingly hot weeks of summer, it can be all the more challenging to find something you can actually stand wearing outdoors. Going sans clothing isn’t an option, but knowing that your dress, pants, or other attire of choice will likely stick to your sweat-drenched back and legs is enough to want to avoid going outside (or putting on clothes) altogether.

So what is one to do? Wearing a bathing suit as a top is one smart way to keep sweat at bay and offer quick-drying benefits, but if you prefer something that’s a bit more put together, this exercise-friendly Columbia Freezer III Dress is sure to be your calling card. It may look simple at first, but take a deeper look into its DNA, and you’ll be blown away by its functionality.

Comfort, style, and cooling, sweat-wicking powers come together in this Columbia dress that’s currently the best-seller in Amazon’s Women’s Outdoor Recreation Dresses category. The mini, which lands just above the knees and is so lightweight that you’ll forget you’re even wearing it, boasts a classic, loose-fitting silhouette that’s easy to wear. It’s inherently versatile, which is one of the reasons Amazon shoppers are deeming this stunner a must-buy — but versatility aside, it boasts all the key features you need to beat the heat in style.

Columbia is known for making functional apparel, so it should come as no surprise that this cooling dress — which Amazon shoppers are calling it a great LBD — has some seriously smart design details. It’s made with a wicking fabric that literally pulls excess moisture off the body, has advanced cooling technology to keep you chill no matter what you’re doing, and provides UPF 30 sun protection to block harsh UVA and UVB rays.

This game-changing cooling dress is perfect for every type of summer activity, whether you’re hiking the trails, biking the city, or hanging in the backyard. It’s made to move with you, is lightweight enough to pack on your summer road trip, and can be dressed up (or down) in a pinch. Simply style it with sneakers and a hat and you’re ready to explore the trails, or team it with espadrilles and jewels for an evening out.

What’s more, plenty of Amazon shoppers say they’ve worn the dress many times before washing, and it didn’t smell one bit. “I can’t say enough about this dress,” writes one customer, who’s worn it everywhere from the Appalachian Trail to Panama and received “compliments consistently.” “Most importantly, to me, it has remained odor free despite rotating this dress and two others literally every other day for roughly 70 days straight while only washing them in a sink or stream the entire time.”

The size-inclusive summer dress is available in an array of colors and prints, and the black version is currently on sale. But styles are quickly selling out as more people catch wind of this wear-everywhere, keep-you-cool mini that’ll completely change the way you handle the heat this summer, so order yours now below.

