Sale Alert! This Popular Fleece Vest That’s Designed to Keep You ‘Toasty Warm’ Is 45 Percent Off Right Now

Image zoom

Layering season is here, and if there’s one piece you can wear with everything — over your favorite sweaters, under your go-to jacket, or on its own with a t-shirt — it’s this incredibly cozy vest that Amazon shoppers can’t stop buying.

Columbia’s Benton Springs soft fleece vest is one of Amazon’s most reviewed women’s vests, and for a limited time, you can snag the top-rated piece of outerwear for up to 45 percent off with most of its hues marked down to $24.95. The versatile piece, which comes in 36 colors in sizes from petite to plus, has been called “a wonderful all-around vest” by reviewers who love to wear it to the office, for hiking trips, traveling, around the house, and everything in between.

Image zoom

Buy It! Columbia Women’s Benton Springs Soft Fleece Vest, $24.95 (orig. $45); amazon.com

The Prime-eligible layering piece is a hit with shoppers who gave it a near-perfect rating and over 2,300 five-star reviews. The fleece vest is also one of the 23 outwear pieces that earned on a spot on Amazon’s ‘Customers’ Most-Loved Fashion’ list (so you know it’s got to be good).

Owners love its affordable price point, flattering (not bulky) fit, as well as its warm and comfortable feel and weight that works for all seasons.

“This is my favorite vest,” one reviewer wrote. “It doesn’t look too boxy on my body. It also is slightly nipped in around the center of the body to skim the torso and give a more feminine profile. Also, it launders beautifully. All in all, my favorite ‘go-to’ vest.”

“I love this vest — one of my favorite pieces in my closet,” another reviewer chimed in. “It is so comfortable. It fits me perfectly. It is super flattering. I like that it has pockets that zip shut and do not look bulky across my stomach. It is very well made and warm. I have washed it dozens of times and it holds up well. No shrinkage, and no piling — highly recommend!”

Image zoom

Buy It! Columbia Women’s Benton Springs Soft Fleece Vest, $24.95 (orig. $45); amazon.com

If you need a little styling inspiration, look to Joanna Gaines, who paired a similar beige vest with a plaid flannel and baseball cap. You can also take a cue from Amazon reviewers who love to wear theirs with everything from casual leggings and jeans to office-ready blouses and skirts.

You may even want to buy more than one, so you can mix and match the basic piece with everything in your wardrobe. Owners claim the vest’s high-quality design and materials hold up well over time, ensuring you’ll get plenty of wear for years to come.

“I’m a very happy repeat customer of this Columbia vest,” one owner shared. “The quality is second to none. I have three others (in different colors) and they hold up well from year to year.” Fans of the style can also get the super soft fleece in a similar jacket and pullover top, too.

There’s no word on how long this sale will last, so you better stock up and grab your favorite colors now before the prices go back up. You’ll be “toasty warm,” according to owners, and ready to layer up when the temperatures drop this fall and winter.