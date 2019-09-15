Over 5,600 Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Warm and Cozy Fleece Jacket  

Image zoom

Fall will be here before you know it, which means now is the perfect time to get your colder weather wardrobe in order. Along with cute booties and autumn-ready dresses, a great lightweight fall jacket should also be at the top of your shopping list.

Thankfully you don’t need to search long to find a great one — just ask the masses. Thousands of Amazon customers have deemed the Columbia Benton Springs Fleece Jacket their favorite option. Not only is the cozy jacket ultra-soft and incredibly warm, but it’s also super lightweight and comfortable.

The fleece topper also boasts two zippered pockets that will keep all your belongings safe and a flexible collar that you can wear up or down. The best part? It is machine-washable and will never wrinkle — making it a great option to pack for any fall getaways.

Buy It! Columbia Benton Springs Fleece Jacket, $23.22–$94.15; amazon.com

With details like that, it should come as no surprise that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about the best-selling jacket, which has over 5,600 perfect five-star reviews. “Best jacket I’ve ever had! It is lightweight but very warm and perfect for spring and fall. The fit is perfect. Pockets are placed well and the pocket zippers are useful. The color is lovely and goes with everything. Perfect for work, hiking, and walks,” raved one customer.

“I will not buy anything else other than the Columbia brand from now on,” said another. “The feel is soft, the color is fantastic, the length is longer, and it stays put on my hips. It washes up really well, and it keeps its shape. I’ve had other fleece jackets, but this one is the best all the way around. The price is decent, too, and that’s why I bought one in practically every color! I can layer without it being bulky, and it’s lightweight, yet warm. I love being able to dress it up or down, too. I’ve made this item a definite addition to my wardrobe.”

The top-rated fleece ranges in size from XS to XXL and comes in a whopping 49 different colors — so there’s a good chance you can find an option or two that suits your style. What’s more, the jacket is actually affordable. You can score this cozy fleece for as low as $23 depending on which style and size you choose, and all colorways are under $100.

