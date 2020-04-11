Colton Underwood Lets Cassie Randolph Give Him a Haircut: 'I Will Be Wearing a Hat for a While'

Image zoom Colton Underwood/Instagram

Colton Underwood is debuting a new hairstyle courtesy of his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph.

While the couple is self-isolating together at Randolph’s home in southern California, Underwood let his girlfriend try her hand at cutting his hair — which he later deemed as a “bad idea.”

“I let @cassierandolph cut my hair…safe to say she won this battle and I will be wearing a hat for awhile,” the former Bachelor, 28, wrote alongside a video and photo on Instagram.

“This is not gonna go well for me,” the reality star said in the clip while Randolph fiddled with the trimmer.

Underwood — who tested positive for the coronavirus last month and is still recovering from the respiratory illness — then revealed a picture of his nearly-bald new look.

While The First Time: Finding Myself author didn’t seem too thrilled with his new ‘do, Randolph commented on the post in amusement.

“Hahahaha,” she wrote, joking, “Who else wants me to cut their hair?”

Underwood also shared his hairstyle on Twitter, teasing that he and Randolph “decided to take a break and separate after she did this to my hair.”

However, many of Underwood’s followers were skeptical about his haircut, commenting that he’s “lying” about the look and that it had to be done on “photoshop.”

Despite the suspicions, Underwood seemingly responded with a picture of himself, writing, “For those of you saying it’s fake. This is me today.”

Underwood isn’t the first celebrity to try out a new hairstyle while stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Carson Daly gave himself a haircut on live TV with help over the phone from celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, who works with stars like Kim Kardashian West, Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande.

Once he got to the back of his head, Daly recruited his son Jackson, 11, to help him. “I’m trying to observe his work in the mirror and it’s pretty good actually,” Daly said.

While Appleton suggested to Daly, “don’t go overboard” with the cut, he ultimately pranked fans on Instagram, leaving them to believe that he ended up shaving all his hair completely off.

But in reality, The Voice host followed Appleton’s advice and didn’t take the chop too far. “I would just tidy things up. Don’t go crazy until you get back to the salon,” the hair pro said.