Swap Your Butt-Lifting Leggings for These $15 Shorts That Are All the Rage Among Amazon Shoppers
Butt-lifting leggings had a major moment this year thanks to TikTok — and while we may be transitioning to hotter temperatures, this trend sees no signs of slowing. Luckily, Amazon carries equally flattering options for summertime wear, like the Colosseum Active Simone Cotton Blend Shorts. Reviewers say they compliment in all the right places, and at just $15 per pair, we'll consider that a steal.
The comfortable shorts, which have nearly 12,000 five-star ratings, are made from a cotton-polyester fabric blend that remains breathable, even on the warmest days. The drawstring closure and stretchy waistband aren't like most shorts, according to reviewers — one person said they hold everything in without any spillage or discomfort, while another said the material feels like they are wearing pajamas. Even better, shoppers say you can " a million times" context="body" sid=""/]" and they'll still feel brand new.
Buy It! Colosseum Active Simone Cotton Blend Shorts, $14.99; amazon.com
Many reviewers love how versatile the shorts are — they don't ride up during workouts, and are cool enough to sleep in throughout the night. One person said, "I can't believe I've gone so long without them," while another loved that their "booty doesn't hang out" while wearing them.
"I ordered these in green, got them five minutes ago, and immediately came on here and ordered four more colors and started this review," wrote one customer. "They compliment my butt, give me all the flexibility in the world, hold in my 'love handles,' and the biggest surprise of all is that because of the way they are cut, they cover my inner thighs to prevent chafing. You'll be back for more just like me."
"The fabric is really comfortable and the [cut] is very flattering," said another. "Also, to reinforce a comment I saw in another review: My butt looks really nice in these shorts (my husband enjoyed). I am really active so I needed shorts that allow me to stretch, walk my dog, jog, or lounge. This one gives me freedom without showing undesired parts."
The Colosseum Active Simone Cotton Blend Shorts come in 19 different prints — from solid colors to tie-dye designs — with sizes ranging from XS to XXL (shoppers do recommend sizing up.) Head to Amazon to scoop up multiple pairs for $15 each.
