Coloring Your Hair At Home? Don't Follow Brit's Makeover Habits

To those of you jonesing for dramatic hair color makeovers à la Britney or the Olsen twins — hold on a minute. John Frieda head colorist Sharon Dorram-Krause, whose clients include Kate Hudson, Kate Winslet and Linda Evangelista, warns that non-celebrities should proceed carefully. “I don’t recommend it for the layperson because they don’t have a colorist at their disposal, and the hair really takes a beating [in the process],” says Dorram-Krause. “A lot of times [stars] aren’t doing these transformations overnight—it happens over stages.” She recommends deep conditiong with L’Occitane’s Shea Butter or adding Vitamin E tablets to a Kerastase mask for “an extra boost.” And if you do decide to color your hair yourself, make sure you do a strand test on an underneath layer of hair to see how the color will take, says Dorram-Krause. “Otherwise it’s months before your hair looks good again.”