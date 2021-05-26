Amazon’s Shoppers Swear These $25 Leggings with 27,000 Five-Star Ratings Are the Best High-End Dupes
Despite what some popular brands charge for activewear, you don't have to shell out hundreds of dollars to get a few pairs of high-quality leggings, according to shoppers.
In fact, thousands of Amazon reviewers love these $25 Colorfulkoala leggings — they're even converting self-professed "legging snobs" and loyal Lululemon customers into fans. The high-waisted seven-eighths-length leggings with pockets have earned over 27,000 five-star ratings and a spot at the top of Amazon's best-sellers chart in its athletic pants category.
Owners love several of the workout tights' features, including their flattering length that stops just above the ankle, exterior pockets, and stretchy seamless waistband. They're fabricated with a "buttery soft" Spandex material that's comfortable but tough enough to withstand all kinds of intense movements and workouts. And the top-rated style comes in 34 colors and six patterns, including camo and leopard print.
While they're technically labeled as yoga leggings, owners use them for all kinds of workouts: weight lifting, running, kickboxing, and more. Over 4,300 shoppers have given them a rave review, praising their flattering look and feel as well as their moisture-wicking fabric. In fact, many Amazon reviewers agree that they're on par with expensive brands like Lululemon, Adidas, and Gymshark — and love them so much that they keep coming back for more.
"Let me start off by saying I am a big fan of Lululemon, however, I couldn't justify dropping another $100 on a pair of leggings," one reviewer wrote. "These leggings live up to the hype! They are incredibly comfortable and fit perfectly, providing just the right amount of compression and stretch. I've already ordered another pair."
"I saw that these were close to Lululemon, and I actually like these more," another reviewer wrote. "I'm an avid gym-goer, and had to buy several colors. They have good pockets, they give enough compression for belly support, they're super stretchy, comfortable, and they stay put. These are amazing."
Whether you're thinking about getting your first pair or you're coming back for another, you don't have to wait for a sale to come around. You can grab a few and you'll still be spending less than you would at some other popular activewear stores. Plus, you'll finally know what all the hype is about.
