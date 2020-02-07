These Popular Leggings Are 'Squat Proof,' Have 2,200 Five-Star Reviews, and Come in 15 Patterns

Image zoom

A classic pair of black leggings are essential, but colorful ones plastered with funky patterns are equally important. If you’re looking to bring some personality and flare to your collection of comfy leggings, we found an affordable solution.

These high-waisted leggings from Colorfulkoala cost just $29.99 and come in so many different colors and designs. Obsessed with animal print motifs? There are multiple snakeskin and leopard patterns to choose from. And if you love a military-inspired look, you can shop one of the five variations of camo prints available. But that’s just the beginning: There are also snowflake patterns, floral prints, and abstract graphics.

Not only are the leggings available in 15 playful designs, they’re also super comfy, according to thousands of positive reviews left by Amazon shoppers. One called them “soft and buttery,” while multiple others mentioned the squat-proof quality of the pants (a.k.a. no accidental flashing at the gym). Some even compared the leggings to more expensive brands like Lululemon because of their seamless waistband and “butt contouring seam.”

Although they’re cute enough to wear around town with a denim jacket and your go-to comfy sneakers, it’s clear the pants will also hold up in a sweaty workout, which is exactly what you want from a pair of leggings. And at such a reasonable price, there’s really no reason not to add a few to your collection. Grab a pair (or three) from Amazon today.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Colorfulkoala Women’s High Waisted Pattern Leggings Full Length Yoga Pants, $29.99; amazon.com

