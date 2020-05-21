Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

These Sites Are Selling Reusable Cloth Face Masks You Can Color Yourself

Since the CDC released new guidance recommending that the general public wear reusable, cloth face masks to help slow the spread of coronavirus, tons of brands and vendors have pivoted to producing unique masks to help people stay protected. One of the most creativity-inspiring styles out there? Face masks you can actually color in yourself.

Shops on Etsy and brands like The Sis Kiss are amongst those producing “Color me” masks for adults and kids. Basically, the masks are delivered to you with color-free designs, and you can use whatever fabric markers you wish to make the masks totally your own.

The masks themselves are all constructed according to CDC guidelines, which recommend that effective cloth face masks have ear loops that can be adjusted to ensure the mask fits snugly across the nose and mouth, are totally washable, and consist of multiple layers of fabric that don’t obstruct breathing. Other than that, the masks can be totally unique to your style — and being able to color them yourself is certainly a good way to make them so.

Fabric markers are available to order online from craft stores like Michael’s, and they come in a variety of colors. As for the mask styles, you can find them in different designs: This one from Etsy storefront TheGypseaFarmgirl is beach-themed, while this one from CoverMeCompany is ocean life-themed.

You can buy the masks in adult or kid sizes, so coloring and personalizing your masks can even be an activity for the whole family.

Check out our favorite styles of “Color me” masks below.

Buy It! Color Me Beach Face Mask, $5.50; etsy.com

Buy It! Color Me Face Mask For Adults and Kids, $3.43; etsy.com

Buy It! Colorable Face Mask For Kids & Adults With Filter Pocket, $12.80; etsy.com

Buy It! TSK Face Masks - Adults & Kids Color Me!, $12; thesiskiss.com

And if you need fabric markers, these are our favorite options to use with the masks:

Buy It! Crayola Fine Line Fabric Markers, $6.79; michaels.com

Buy It! Tulip Fabric Markers Fine Writers, 20 Pack, $23; michaels.com