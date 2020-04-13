Colin Jost Shaves His 'Silver Fox' Salt and Pepper Quarantine Beard for Virtual SNL Episode

Colin Jost has been sporting a new look while hunkering down at home — a salt and pepper beard.

Much to the delight of his fans, the 37-year-old actor debuted the scruffy gray facial hair he grew while social distancing amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in a rare Instagram selfie, before shaving it to film an episode of Saturday Night Live.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Ok we got a show on Saturday time to shave and figure out how a camera works,” he captioned the post.

“Grey facial hair, I did not see that coming,” one social media user said. While another wrote, “You’ve literally never looked better.”

Several fans even called the comedian a “silver fox” and encouraged him to keep the beard. “Wow and I didn’t think I could love you anymore #silverfoxstatus,” a third person said.

RELATED: Harry Styles Steps Out with Scruffy ‘Quarantine Beard’ — and the Internet Reacts

Despite the popularity of his new facial hair, Jost appeared on the first-ever at-home broadcast of SNL sans beard — and looking much more like himself — just one day later.

Image zoom Colin Jost/Instagram

On Sunday, SNL shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the transformation on Instagram, during which Jost says he was told to shave for the show because he “looks old.”

“I’m about to do a segment we like to call, ‘Colin Shaves,'” he says at the beginning of the clip, before jokingly thanking his “sponsors”: toothpaste, showers and toilet paper.

During the two-minute video, the comedian narrates the many phase of shaving. From a goatee to a patchy handlebar mustache, Jost hilariously describes each facial hair style and critiques himself along the way.

“Mmm yeah. That’s pretty bad,” he says at one point. “It looks like I took some hair and some glue and just went, ‘Good. Mustache.'”

He then shaved until he got to “the worst version of me,” he said sporting a goatee. “Here I am about half way through. I’d say this guy definite lives in Boston. He has somewhere between eight to 12 brothers. There were three brothers that were named Mike. He was goatee Mike.”

RELATED: Colin Jost Has Hilarious Reaction to SNL Costar’s Impression of His Fiancée Scarlett Johansson

The history-making SNL episode was hosted by actor Tom Hanks, who returned to the small screen for the first time since he tested positive for the coronavirus in March. He was joined by Coldplay’s Chris Martin as the musical guest.

Also in the episode, Larry David made a cameo as Bernie Sanders, who recently suspended his presidential campaign, and Alec Baldwin made a cameo as President Donald Trump with a recorded message.

In another memorable moment, former cast members joined the broadcast to remember longtime music producer Hal Willner, just days after he died of complications related to the coronavirus.

Image zoom NBC

Stars including Kate McKinnon, Bill Hader, Kenan Thompson, Fred Armisen, Adam Sandler and Pete Davidson shared stories about the 64-year-old maestro — who joined the NBC comedy show in 1980 — and remembered him as not only a musical wiz, but a “wonderful friend,” “great person” and “great man.”

“We are going to miss you so damn much,” Sandler added. While Thompson said, “We’re going to miss his presence and passing him in the hallways.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.