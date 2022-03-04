Colin Farrell Says He's 'Still Rocking' a Mustache Like His After Yang Character

Colin Farrell says he's "rocking a Ronnie" like his After Yang character, using the Irish term for mustache

It's been three years since the film was completed, but After Yang star Colin Farrell is continuing to style his facial hair like his character Jake.

"I'm still rocking a Ronnie! I still got the mustache going," Farrell told PEOPLE at the After Yang New York City screening at the Village East Cinema Monday night, using the Irish term for mustache.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actor stars alongside Jodie Turner-Smith in the sci-fi drama about a father who seeks answers behind a certain type of artificial intelligence for the sake of his daughter Mika (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja).

"When his young daughter's beloved companion, an android named Yang, malfunctions, Jake searches for a way to repair him," an official synopsis of the Kogonada-directed film reads. "In the process, Jake discovers the life that has been passing in front of him, reconnecting with his wife and daughter across a distance he didn't know was there," the synopsis adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I felt when I read this script, that it was going to be an exercise in exposing vulnerabilities for all of us and just giving ourselves permission to be present again, as simple and banal as that sounds," says Farrell, 45. "Sometimes with film I've found you have things that allow you greater degrees of motion or kinesis or volume when you speak."

Colin Farrell Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Farrell looks dramatically different in another new role: Oswald Cobblepot, aka the Penguin, in The Batman, also now in theaters. He spent hours getting makeup and prosthetics applied to play the DC villain but he took the lengthy transformation in stride and gave credit to the person who worked on his look.

"Four hours in the morning. It wasn't me, it was someone else. I was just leaning into the genius of Mike Marino, who was the makeup designer and artist. It was cool. It was fun," he says.