The actor was spotted with a drastic new 'do on Tuesday

Double-Take! Colin Farrell Looks Almost Unrecognizable as He Steps Out with a Shaved Head

Colin Farrell just totally switched up his look.

The 44-year-old actor stepped out with a freshly shaved head in Los Feliz, California, on Tuesday. Farrell wore a sleeveless Nike top, grey shorts, hiking boots and a face mask for the outing (although his new 'do was no doubt the star of the show).

This isn't the first time Farrell has drastically changed his look — back in October, the star was spotted in facial prosthetics while filming his upcoming movie The Batman with Zoë Kravitz in Liverpool, England.

For the scene, Farrell (who will play The Penguin) wore a black leather trench coat, and a black suit with a lavender button-down shirt. The actor also carried a black umbrella while he and Kravitz shot a scene in St. George's Hall in Liverpool.

Image zoom Credit: Randy Holmes via Getty

Kravitz, meanwhile, was photographed looking chic in an all-black ensemble with a black velvet fascinator along with knee-high lace-up boots. The actress is playing Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the film.

The appearances came a week after Warner Bros. Studios pushed back the expected release date for the film from Oct. 1, 2021, to March 4, 2022.

The film, which is a new take on the caped crusader starring Robert Pattinson as Batman, has already halted production twice: once in March as the coronavirus pandemic locked down all Hollywood productions and again in September when Pattinson reportedly tested positive for the virus.

Filming resumed later that month in the U.K. with director Matt Reeves at the helm.

The film stars Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, aka the Batman, in the character's early years as a detective and vigilante. Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, John Turturro star as well.