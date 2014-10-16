Colin Farrell Is the New Face of Dolce & Gabbana Fragrance

Irish hottie Colin Farrell (okay, we suppose he’s an actor too) has just landed a sweet-smelling new gig as the face of Dolce & Gabbana’s latest fragrance, “Intenso.” And judging by the first-look shot from the ad campaign, the direction on set was also “Look INTENSO!” Farrell smolders while gazing over a cliffside sunrise wearing a beaten-up Henley tee and just a hint of stubble.

Courtesy D&G



Former famous faces of Dolce & Gabbana beauty include Matthew McConaughey and Scarlett Johansson, so Farrell is in good company as far as exceedingly good-looking and A-listy spokespeople go. “We are incredibly happy to be working with such a great talent,” say Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana in a statement. “When we created this fragrance we immediately thought of Colin. He is the perfect embodiment of male strength and sensuality.”

They didn’t give us much more to work with than that, so let’s all just take a minute to stare at this handsome photo and leave our thoughts in the comments.

–Alex Apatoff