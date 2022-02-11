The Riverdale star shared a trio of photos from the new eyewear collection with the Italian fashion house

Cole Sprouse Jokes About New Versace Campaign: 'They Shaved My Nipples for This'

Cole Sprouse's new Versace campaign came at a small price.

On Thursday, the 29-year-old Riverdale star shared a trio of photos promoting the Italian fashion house's new eyewear collection to his Instagram page. The actor modeled a different pair of shades in each of the shots, including one image with his chest almost fully exposed as he showed off a pair of the Medusa Dream frames.

In the post's caption, Sprouse revealed that he had to go to the extra mile for that particular pic.

"They shaved my nipples for this," he wrote, "so please like and subscribe to my channel."

Earlier this week, Sprouse spoke with Highsnobity about his partnership with Versace and how it brings him back to his roots.

"They all welcomed me with open arms, and a bit of that warmth I wear with me now whenever I put on an article of Versace," he told the outlet. "I was born in Tuscany, and so I've also had the tremendous pleasure of being able to return to my birth country of Italy alongside Versace."

Sprouse was styled by Allegra Versace, Donatella's daughter, for his first campaign with the brand. "After my initial connection to Donatella and the team, the relationship to Versace has, understandably, deepened," the actor explained.

"From a professional viewpoint I hadn't allied myself in any sort of exclusivity with a brand during my career, and when I felt welcomed by Versace it all made lucid sense to me," he continued. "Both business and pleasure."

Cole Sprouse Versace Credit: Steven Klein

Sprouse was photographed for the campaign by Steven Klein, who has worked with the actor before. Sprouse told the outlet that working with the industry great makes him "feel like a student" each time they collaborate.