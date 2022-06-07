Cole Sprouse Bares His Butt in Cheeky Nude Instagram Pic: 'Good Morning to My Publicity Team'

Riverdale? More like Riverbare!

Cole Sprouse on Tuesday showed (almost) all on his Instagram account, sharing a cheeky nude photo of himself that gave a peek at his bare butt.

The selfie, posted to his main feed, was snapped with Sprouse's behind appearing in a mirror reflection.

"Good morning to my publicity team," the 29-year-old actor joked in his caption.

Many of his famous followers commented with laughing emoji, including Riverdale costar Skeet Ulrich, who plays the Sprouse's character Jughead's father on The CW series.

"Hate to see you go, love to watch you leave 😪," Scream star Mason Gooding added.

Of course, a post like this shouldn't come as a surprise to any of Sprouse's longtime followers. The actor has long showed off his sense of humor on social media, even launching a secondary Instagram account that captures photos of fans secretly trying to take photos of him in public.

But Sprouse's birthday suit post comes during a sad time for Riverdale fans. Just last month, The CW announced that the series would be ending after its upcoming seventh season.

Its final episodes will premiere midseason, the network said, though no debut or finale date or number of episodes were released.

Based on the beloved Archie Comics characters, Riverdale follows Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead and the rest of a group of high school friends as they navigate the evils lurking within their seemingly innocuous town.

The series, created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, debuted on The CW in January 2017. Dubbed by the network "an iconic [show] that shaped and defined popular culture," the show catapulted stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Sprouse into the spotlight.

In addition, Riverdale served as the last television role for Luke Perry, who died suddenly in 2019 at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke.

For what it's worth, Sprouse seems prepared to say goodbye. He told GQ in April that he and his costars were ready to "wrap it up with a bow."