Cole Sprouse Jokes He's in a 'Violent' Mustache Competition with Twin Brother Dylan

The Riverdale star described his twin brother's beard as "devilish" with "a Shakespearean point [on] his chin"

Cole and Dylan Sprouse’s beard-growing competition is heating up.

On Tuesday, the Riverdale actor, 27, joined Jimmy Fallon for a virtual episode of The Tonight Show, where he revealed he is in a "violent competition" with his twin brother — Dylan has gone "full Viking mode" with his facial hair, while Cole said he’s aiming for a "Victorian man" inspired look.

"Let me see that statche. Can I pull on it?" Fallon, 45, said at the beginning of the segment.

"Do you want to twist it?" Cole replied, adding that his new facial hair inspired his outfit of the day (a crisp white button down and a red bandana scarf), "I figured I’d dress up like a young Chef Boyardee for you today to really scare my entire audience."

When Fallon — who admitted he’s a big fan of the mustache — asked why he wanted to grow out his facial hair, Cole explained he originally did it for an upcoming acting role then decided to keep experimenting with different styles while stuck in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"This has taken me the fullness of the quarantine thus far," the Disney Channel alum told Fallen. "I’ve been trimming. I’ve been making sure it all looks kosher. My brother and I have been in a violent competition for whose facial hair is more robust."

Cole described Dylan’s beard as "devilish" with "a Shakespearean point [on] his chin," adding, "I was sort of going for a Victorian man that’s trying to tie a woman to the train tracks and he’s gonna go for like full Viking mode."

The actor then applied a bit of wax and proceeded to twist his mustache, forming stiff peaks on both ends, as the television personality oohed and awed: "That's what I’m talking about. Oh my gosh!" Fallon joked.

Last week, Cole debuted the mustache in black-and-white portrait photo: "How to polarize a young fanbase," he captioned the post on Instagram.

"Make sure you tag Just For Men," Dylan said in the comment section.

A few of his Riverdale costars weighed in on the style as well.

"A memoir," Madelaine Petsch wrote. Molly Ringwald added, "You look like très Français!!"