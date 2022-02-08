"They all welcomed me with open arms, and a bit of that warmth I wear with me now whenever I put on an article of Versace,” the Riverdale star said of collaborating with the Italian fashion label

Cole Sprouse Goes Back to His Blond Roots — and Bares Some Skin — for Versace Eyewear Campaign

Cole Sprouse is ready for summer in the new Versace Men's eyewear campaign.

The Riverdale star opened about how partnering with the storied Italian fashion house is bringing him back to his roots.

"They all welcomed me with open arms, and a bit of that warmth I wear with me now whenever I put on an article of Versace," he told Highsnobiety. "I was born in Tuscany, and so I've also had the tremendous pleasure of being able to return to my birth country of Italy alongside Versace."

Cole Sprouse Versace Credit: Steven Klein

Sprouse was first spotted wearing a Versace pinstripe suit in 2018 and has sported many of the brand's patterned looks since then.

"It's as complicated as wearing the clothes that make me feel good. Or at least that's the way it started," Sprouse shared with Highsnobiety. "After my initial connection to Donatella and the team, the relationship to Versace has, understandably, deepened."

Allegra Versace, Donatella's daughter, styled the Friends alum for the campaign which also marks his first time being the face of a brand. In one photo, he shows off his chest in a stripped Versace shirt and Medusa Dream frames while in another image, he wears a black jacket, gold chain and Medusa Focus sunglasses.

Cole Sprouse Versace

Sprouse told the website why teaming up with Versace was a natural fit for him.

"From a professional viewpoint I hadn't allied myself in any sort of exclusivity with a brand during my career, and when I felt welcomed by Versace it all made lucid sense to me," he said. "Both business and pleasure."

As the face of the capsule collection, Sprouse "embodies the Versace spirit" and brings to life the characters of the dreamer, the seducer, and the good audience, according to a press release for the campaign.

The playful images, photographed by industry maestro Steven Klein, were shot on a hand-held camera to capture Sprouse's charisma and innate star power.

Cole Sprouse Versace Credit: Steven Klein

"I've had the pleasure of working with Steven three times now," Sprouse told Highsnobiety. "Each opportunity, I feel like a student."

He added, "Steven and his team are masters of tone and lighting. I'd be lying if I said I don't take notes on specific setups they construct while on set. I've already implemented some of his practices into my personal photography work."