The Peloton instructor tore his pants when he dipped partner Cheryl Burke during their jive on Monday night's episode of Dancing with the Stars

Cody Rigsby Ripped His Pants During DWTS Disney-Theme Performance — and No One Knew

Peloton star Cody Rigsby went so hard during his Dancing with the Stars performance on Monday night, that he split his pants right open.

Rigsby, 34, and his pro partner Cheryl Burke, 37, returned to the ballroom after quarantining when they both contracted breakthrough cases of COVID-19, and the duo went all out on the dance floor. As part of "Disney Heroes" night Rigsby and Burke took on the jive to "Stand Out" from the 1995 A Goofy Movie, which the Peloton pro said is one of his all-time favorite Disney flicks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The dance earned the pair a score of 27 out of 40, but what viewers didn't know was that Rigsby expertly hid his own wardrobe malfunction that happened mid-dance.

Cody Rigsby/Instagram Credit: Cody Rigsby/Instagram

"We did the dip and that's when my pants ripped, and then she came back up and she landed on my knee. I was just like laughing hysterically, and I was like, 'I just ripped my pants!'" Rigsby told Entertainment Tonight.

Since DWTS is a family-friendly show, Rigsby did everything he could to hide his backside from the cameras.

"I just wasn't sure where the camera was, but I was like, 'This is Disney Night!' Most of the time I don't care if my ass is showing, but it's Disney Night, so I wanted to be OK," he added.

The fitness instructor also poked fun at his mishap on social media. Rigsby shared a clip of himself backstage on his Instagram Story where he filmed someone kneeling on the floor sewing his torn trousers.

"I ripped my pants on national TV," Rigsby captioned the cheeky video.

Cody Rigsby, DWTS Credit: ABC

Rigsby and Burke have a second chance to perform on Tuesday during this week's two-night Disney-themed event.

Burke reunited with the Peloton instructor on Saturday during what appeared to be a rehearsal for the Disney performances. "Reunited and it feels so good!" she gushed at the time.

Two days earlier, she announced that she had completed quarantine and would be dancing live with Rigsby during the upcoming episodes of DWTS.

"I have been officially cleared. I am back to normal. No more quarantine for me," she said on Instagram. "Unfortunately, Cody is still in quarantine, but he will be back in Los Angeles starting Friday, which means we can technically dance on both Monday and Tuesday."