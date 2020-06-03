The Size-Inclusive Swimsuit Amazon Shoppers Are Crowning ‘the Most Flattering’

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Finding a swimsuit that fits to a T is not an easy feat. Much like bra shopping, buying swimwear takes a lot of trial and error, hours spent in fitting rooms, and plenty of “I wish this was just slightly different, then it would be The One” — that ideal beach or poolside piece you can feel 100 percent confident about wearing.

A perfect swimsuit can mean different things for everyone, but we can probably all agree that a flattering fit is key. That’s why the Cocoship Vintage Sailor One-Piece Swimdress is such a stunner: It boasts an ultra-flattering fit that customers can’t stop raving about.

Every facet of this size-inclusive swimdress has been thoughtfully designed, from the wide, adjustable halter-neck straps that are comfortable and supportive to the hidden shorts that offer added tummy control and coverage. And a quick keyword search through the more than 3,000 five-star reviews written about the retro-inspired piece shows the word “flattering” appearing close to 1,000 times. As any shopper knows, reviews can vary drastically, but when one-third of them use the same adjective to describe a $34 suit, they’re probably onto something.

While shopping online for a swimsuit can be quite daunting, reviewers’ praises are sure to give you peace of mind. “Never in my life did I think I could find a bathing suit that fits this amazing online!” one reviewer writes. “I’ve spent days/weeks/months trying some on at every store, just to walk out depressed… I have never felt confident in any swimsuit at my size, [and] this one actually makes me feel pretty.”

The top-rated swimdress is available from a size six (S) to a size 22 (6X) and in various prints and colors. If you prefer a classic option, go with a timeless black; if you prefer a quirky, summer-perfect motif, opt for the lemon-printed style. Shop the one-piece swimdress that’s set to be one of 2020’s best-selling styles below.

