Amazon Shoppers Say These Flattering $20 Swim Bottoms Are a Major 'Confidence Booster'
Swimsuit shopping is never easy — you may have even given up on finding something that both fits well and looks good (been there, done that). If you've lost all hope, thousands of Amazon shoppers think these $20 bikini bottoms are "game-changing" and might just change your opinion on swimsuits for good.
The retro-style bottoms come from customer-favorite brand Cocoship, which is known for its super comfy swimsuits that boast tens of thousands of reviews on the site. Thanks to their high-waisted fit and ruched design, the Cocoship bottoms are a popular option among shoppers looking for something that gives enough coverage while still being flattering. They come in four colors, including black, red, blue, and leopard print, and are available in sizes S to 4XL.
Over 3,900 reviewers have left the bottoms a five-star rating, saying they're a major "confidence booster" and will make you feel "sexy" even if you're self-conscious. Customers even claim they've "never felt more comfortable in a swimsuit," and many end up attaching photos with their review to show them off.
Buy It! Cocoship Retro High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms, $19.99; amazon.com
"These are extremely comfortable and amazing," one shopper wrote. "As someone who is not really thin, I do not like the way normal bikini bottoms cut into my sides, accentuating the areas I dislike the most. These definitely do not do that. They are also a good way to meet in the middle of a one piece and a typical bikini. Plus, the ability to roll them down when laying out is a bonus."
Tons of moms love the Cocoship bottoms thanks to the way they conceal the "imperfections of motherhood." Another customer who has five kids wrote that the Cocoship bottoms "hide a mom tummy so well… I feel really confident in this bathing suit bottom. It will continue to fit even when I lose some pounds in the next few months, I think. I love it! I want more!"
And if you want a complete look, Cocoship also sells a swimsuit set featuring both a bikini halter top and the ruched bottoms for just $9 more.
Buy It! Cocoship High-Waisted Halter Swimsuit, $28.99; amazon.com
Not convinced yet? Just read the raving reviews for Cocoship's flattering swim bottoms yourself and shop more popular swimsuits from the brand below.
Buy It! Cocoship Retro High-Waisted Twisted Front Swimsuit, $30.99–$31.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Cocoship High-Waisted Short Sleeve Ruffle Top Swimsuit, $31.99–$32.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Cocoship Floral High-Waisted Halter Bikini Set, $27.99–$29.99; amazon.com
- Gwen Stefani Wore This Gorgeous Floral Silk Robe Before Her Wedding — Here's Where You Can Shop It
- Amazon Shoppers Say These Flattering $20 Swim Bottoms Are a Major 'Confidence Booster'
- 16 Fourth of July Sales You Need to Shop Before the Fireworks Go Off
- This TikTok-Famous Portable Air Conditioner Keeps Selling Out, but It's Finally Back — and Costs $38