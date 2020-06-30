This $29 Bikini Is So Flattering, It's Converting Two-Piece Skeptics Into Fanatics

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

After a decade away from bikinis, this is the first style one Amazon shopper comfortably wore

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to swimwear. One-pieces offer a bit more coverage and protection when you’re chilling at the beach or by the pool; tankinis combine the convenience of a two-piece (it’s just as easy to put on and take off) with the coverage of a one-piece; and bikinis allow for a quicker dry-off period and fewer awkward tan lines.

But that doesn’t mean your bathing suit likings can’t change. You may have decided to write off bikinis completely, but then one day, you stumble upon a style that prompts you to change your mind. Well, such is the case with Cocoship’s $29 High-Waisted Bikini Set, one of Amazon’s best-selling swimsuits that’s converted plenty of two-piece skeptics into fanatics.

“I haven’t worn a two-piece in over 10 years, so this is the first one I feel comfortable in,” wrote one of many customers who attested to this swimsuit’s game-changing fit. It’s so good, it inspired one shopper to finally wear a bikini again after a decade.

The Cocoship high-waisted bikini is made from a stretchy spandex-nylon fabric that’s both flattering and quick-drying. It features comfortable full-coverage bottoms that sit high on the waist (muffins tops, be gone!) and a triangle halter-neck bikini top that provides great coverage and support thanks to the removable padded cups.

Aside from practical details — like the quick-drying material and the shaping cups — it’s worth mentioning those extra bells and whistles that make this Amazon-favorite bikini stand out from the rest: adorable pom poms. Not only do the pom poms add a fun, on trend touch, but the adornment on the bottoms also helps to break up the midsection.

Plenty of Amazon shoppers were inspired to buy this top-rated two-piece after seeing it go viral on Instagram, and while some said they had their concerns (like the fact that they never thought they would wear a bikini again after having kids), the minute they put it on, all that second guessing went away — so much so, that many are buying the suit in other colors, too.

“Love this high-waisted bikini! I never thought I would get back in one again… [I] opted for the 10 and it was perfect. Definitely recommend sizing up if you’re in between,” wrote one satisfied customer. Another said, “I’m in shock and so excited. I’m short and curvy and not a fan of the cheeky trend, so I struggle finding a bikini that I love. This is the one. I feel so cute but comfortable without worrying about what’s falling out in the rear. Buying more!”

If you’re looking for a fashionable yet practical bikini that you’ll actually be excited to wear, look no further than this Cocoship two-piece. It’s available in tons of colors, from poppy red to classic black, and comes in sizes 4 to 16. Based on the reviews, we think you, too, will be very happy with this purchase.