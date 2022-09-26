Coco Rocha Reveals Why She 'Always Turned Down' the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

 "Air kisses and spray tans were never my thing," wrote Coco Rocha on her newly shared TikTok

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on September 26, 2022 06:02 PM
Coco Rocha attends Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2023 New York Fashion Week
Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Tory Burch

Coco Rocha is spilling the runway tea.

Over the weekend, the 34-year-old supermodel took to TikTok where she hinted at the catwalk gig she's always "turned down."

After posting a Coco Rocha Model Camp version of the "How I'd Model" challenge, a fan asked Rocha to demonstrate the strut belonging to "a 'specific' problematic brand from the mid-2000s."

The mom of three then shared a video of herself exuberantly waving and blowing kisses without disclosing the brand she was poking fun at. "Always turned down this specific show but I think it goes a lil somethin' like this," she wrote across the video, which has garnered over one million views since its posting.

She continued her subtle shade in the caption writing, "Air kisses and spray tans were never my thing."

Yet, a user in the comment section pieced together the Rocha mystery, hinting that the runway icon was referencing Victoria's Secret. (The infamous Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was canceled in 2019 due to rising concerns over the brand's marketing strategies and lack of diversity).

"the brand was problematic but the angels will always be icons," they wrote, referring to the names given to the brand's models.

Rocha then confirmed she was in fact referencing the lingerie company replying, "Oh for sure. Half of them were my closest model friends, we grew up together."

The release of Hulu's exposé docuseries Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons in July further brought to light the brand 's dark history of misogyny and body-shaming under former owner Leslie Wexner.

The three-part series also touched on how with the launch of the company's PINK line in the early 2000s — a brand targeted toward tweens and teenagers — both staffers and catwalk models felt uncomfortable with what they perceived as a change in the company's marketing from targeting adult women and men to making children feel bad about themselves.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Victoria's Secret addressed the documentary and shared that the brand has shifted and evolved since becoming a stand alone company in 2021.

"The company featured in this docuseries does not reflect today's Victoria's Secret & Co. When we became a stand-alone company in August 2021, we set out to regain the trust of our customers, associates and partners," a Victoria's Secret spokesperson tells PEOPLE. "Today, we are proud to be a different company, with a new leadership team and mission to welcome, celebrate, and champion all women. This transformation is a journey, and our work continues to become the Victoria's Secret our customers and associates deserve — where everyone feels seen, respected, and valued."

