Coco Rocha Needs Your Help Picking a CFDA Dress - and Even More Getting-Ready Shots from the Stars

The CFDA Fashion Awards are tonight and while it’s a time for the Council of Fashion Designers of America to honor outstanding designers in the industry, it’s also a time for celebs to hit the red carpet in stylish (and sometimes shocking) gowns. To gear up for the special night, stars are documenting all their beauty prep, last minute dress decisions and more on social media — and we rounded them all up, below!

Source: Coco Rocha/Instagram

Coco Rocha left her dress choice come down to the final hour and is leaving it up to her fans to decide which LBD to wear. She posted a slow-motion video on Instagram twirling in CO+CO pieces (from her new brand!) and followed it up with a three-split of her outfit choices (above!). Time to decide: sexy cutouts, deep V-neck or grid-like shoulder accents?

Hilary Rhoda is gearing up for the award show (and her PeopleStyle snapchat takeover!) by sharing a glimpse of her theme for the night: “ombré everything” with a photo of her embellished Monique Lhuillier gown and matching gold clutch.

Elsa Hosk is accompanying designer Naeem Khan who chose a ’70s inspired jumpsuit for the model. “The jumpsuit signifies glamour, but in a fun, ’70s way,” says Khan. “It’s in keeping with Elsa’s amazing energy and spirit.”

Kate Spade New York shared a sneak peek of its Chief Creative Officer, Deborah Lloyd’s, look for the night: a white ensemble topped off with a rose-accented sash.

And another boss lady looking, well, “boss” is designer Vera Wang in a high-collar, midriff and back-baring gown.

While designer Betsy Johnson kept to her usual colorful aesthetic showing off her gown before hitting the carpet.

Zanna Roberts Rassi demonstrates how great her gown is for stowaways.

Karlie Kloss knows when you’re wearing a statement shoe, you have to show it off in every way possible.

Lena Dunham and her Girls counterpart, show runner and writer Jennifer Konner, are getting ready with some good old fashioned face masks.

Doutzen Kroes is a little further along, sharing a pic of her dewy makeup look. But for the finishing touch, she’s asking fans to help her chose a lip color. (Spoiler! She went with red.)

While Michelle Monaghan got glam with the assistance of a Snapchat filter.

And Olivia Culpo had to move her makeup session outside after her glam squad ran out of room!

And finally, showgoers got a vanity upgrade even before the first stitch of makeup was applied, thanks to some generous designer dates.

Michael Kors sent both his guests, Julianne Hough and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley a beautiful flower arrangement along with a sweet note.

And Jessica Chastain’s party is already getting started after the CFDA sent over a care package of flowers and Perrier-Jouët bubbly. As she puts it, “What more could a girl ask for?”

Who do you hope takes home an award tonight?

— Colleen Kratofil