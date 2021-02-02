The model, who recently celebrated her 20th anniversary with husband Ice-T, braved the winter storm and showed off her sexy look on Monday

Coco Austin Wears a See-Through Mini Dress and Thong While Posing in 18 Inches of Snow

Coco Austin is heating up the winter!

On Monday, the 41-year-old model decided to brave the chilly weather, wearing only a black mesh lingerie outfit from Fashion Nova.

Austin shared the sexy snaps of her ensemble on Instagram, writing, "What to do when a Nor'Easter hits for 2 days and 18 inches of snow later... Have fun with your @fashionnova drawer 💋#icequeen."

She paired the racy mini dress and thong look with a fuzzy hat and snow boots, keeping at least some parts of her body warm and protected from the snow.

The Ice & Coco star later shared a second photo, giving fans a view of her outfit from behind. "Just because I know your gonna ask after the last post i did 😉 (And yes these were just taken)#backshot#snowday," she wrote alongside the second post.

Many of the reality star's followers praised Austin's photos in the comments section of her post, some calling her the "Ice Queen," like her hashtag.

"You make the snow melt 🥰🙌🔥🔥🔥," one fan wrote, while another added, "You are a brave girl! It's freezing 🥶 out lol. You look gorgeous tho ❤️."

On Saturday, a few days before her snow day, Austin shared a sweet photo of her 5-year-old daughter, Chanel Nicole, capturing an adorable "modeling" moment. The mom shares Chanel with rapper husband Ice-T.

"And next up.... Miss Personality modeling 'The princess Ice dress' 🤣," the proud mom captioned a slideshow of snaps featuring Chanel in a ruffled blue dress, paired with silver flats and a matching hair bow.

Austin and Ice-T, 62, celebrated their 20th anniversary together this past New Year's Eve. The couple wed in 2002 after first meeting in 2001.

"20 years together!!! I cant believe its been 2 decades! Your one of the best things thats ever happened to me. Happy Anniversary to us!! I love you babe! Here's to another 20🥂," the actress shared on Twitter at the time.

Over the weekend, Austin gave fans another life update, telling her followers she's recently had her "hands full" raising a litter of puppies.