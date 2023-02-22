'Cocaine Bear' Star Kahyun Kim Rocks Rhinestone Bear-Shaped Pasties on Premiere Red Carpet

The new film — directed by Elizabeth Banks — is loosely based on a wild animal in Georgia that overdosed on cocaine in 1985

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 22, 2023 02:52 PM
Kahyun Kim
Photo: Araya Doheny/FilmMagic

Cocaine Bear actress Kahyun Kim certainly turned heads at the film's premiere on Tuesday night.

The 33-year-old actress kept very true to the film's theme by rocking silver and black rhinestone pasties in the shape of bear heads and a small baggie of faux cocaine safety-pinned to the end of one of her two long braids.

Kim also wore a sheer chainmail dress by designer Natalia Fedner with red thigh-high patent leather boots. For some photos — and in her Instagram post celebrating the look — Kim also wore a faux fur coat.

"What a dream come true and my most amazing glam team made it happen," the actress wrote alongside a photo of her movie-themed look. "welcome to cocaine bear !"

Kahyun Kim
Araya Doheny/FilmMagic

Her glam was also flashy with metallic silver nails by Salina Néou, dramatic black winged eyeliner and small silver crystals around her eyes.

In September, director Banks, 49, described Cocaine Bear as "a fun conversation piece inspired by this insane true event" during an interview with The New York Times.

"[The movie is] an opportunity to cut through a little noise," she said. "The title alone! I was clear with Universal. I made them make sure that we could use the title in America. I was like, 'I don't want to direct this if you're going to tell me it's going to be called Bear in the Woods.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The trailer for the movie, which lands in theaters on Friday, shows a violent, comedic tale inspired by a decades-old true story.

While the movie depicts a murderous bear running amok after accidentally ingesting a bag of cocaine and getting into increasingly violent confrontations with locals, the real-life animal appeared to harm no one but itself after it reportedly came across drugs in Georgia in 1985.

Cocaine Bear also stars Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, Margo Martindale, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Jesse Tyler Ferguson and the late Ray Liotta.

Related Articles
ray liotta, cocaine bear
'Cocaine Bear' True Story — What to Know About the 1985 Events Behind the Shocking New Movie
Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks Says She'd Be Interested in Making 'Cocaine Shark' : ''Jaws' with Cocaine'
Elizabeth Banks Defends 'Controversial' Cocaine Bear Scene of Kids on Drugs: 'There Were Conversations'
Elizabeth Banks Defends 'Controversial' 'Cocaine Bear' Scene of Kids on Drugs: 'There Were Conversations'
ray liotta, cocaine bear
See Ray Liotta in Wild 'Cocaine Bear' Trailer About Killer Animal on Drugs — Inspired by a True Story
Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal Poses with a Posse in London, Plus Laura Dern, Hugh Jackman, Sam Smith and More
"She Came to Me" Premiere & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
76th EE British Academy Film Awards, Arrivals, Royal Festival Hall, London, UK - 19 Feb 2023
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 BAFTA Awards
Michael Kors - Fall 2023 - RTW - Front Row
See All the Can't-Miss Moments from New York Fashion Week
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
ciara
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Lizzo
Lizzo Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
reese witherspoon
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits from the Week
Hailey Bieber
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Beyonce
Beyoncé's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Carlacia Grant as Cleo in episode 301 of Outer Banks
The Best Original Series on Netflix to Stream Now
Keke Palmer attends the UK Premiere Of "NOPE" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 28, 2022 in London, England.
Keke Palmer Makes a Case for Head-to-Toe Green Lace at 'Nope' London Premiere — See the Pics!