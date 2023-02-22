'Cocaine Bear' Star Kahyun Kim Rocks Rhinestone Bear-Shaped Pasties on Premiere Red Carpet

Cocaine Bear actress Kahyun Kim certainly turned heads at the film's premiere on Tuesday night.

The 33-year-old actress kept very true to the film's theme by rocking silver and black rhinestone pasties in the shape of bear heads and a small baggie of faux cocaine safety-pinned to the end of one of her two long braids.

Kim also wore a sheer chainmail dress by designer Natalia Fedner with red thigh-high patent leather boots. For some photos — and in her Instagram post celebrating the look — Kim also wore a faux fur coat.

"What a dream come true and my most amazing glam team made it happen," the actress wrote alongside a photo of her movie-themed look. "welcome to cocaine bear !"

Araya Doheny/FilmMagic

Her glam was also flashy with metallic silver nails by Salina Néou, dramatic black winged eyeliner and small silver crystals around her eyes.

In September, director Banks, 49, described Cocaine Bear as "a fun conversation piece inspired by this insane true event" during an interview with The New York Times.

"[The movie is] an opportunity to cut through a little noise," she said. "The title alone! I was clear with Universal. I made them make sure that we could use the title in America. I was like, 'I don't want to direct this if you're going to tell me it's going to be called Bear in the Woods.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The trailer for the movie, which lands in theaters on Friday, shows a violent, comedic tale inspired by a decades-old true story.

While the movie depicts a murderous bear running amok after accidentally ingesting a bag of cocaine and getting into increasingly violent confrontations with locals, the real-life animal appeared to harm no one but itself after it reportedly came across drugs in Georgia in 1985.

Cocaine Bear also stars Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, Margo Martindale, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Jesse Tyler Ferguson and the late Ray Liotta.