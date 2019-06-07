Deal Alert! This Pretty Cover Up That Doubles as a Summer Dress Is Under $25 Right Now

Image zoom

If you didn’t know, Amazon is full of some of the prettiest beach cover ups — from chic and simple options to flowy, kimono-style picks, there are tons of affordable ones to choose from. But a lot of cover ups can just be worn to and from the beach — you wouldn’t necessarily head out to dinner in them, or wear them without a bathing suit underneath. So if you’ve been looking for a more versatile option, you’re in luck: This stunning cover up on Amazon actually doubles as a dress, and it’s on sale right now.

The halter neck cover up from Amazon brand Coastal Blue comes in three color options, including navy blue, white, and a multicolored green, white, and black print. Each dress features super cute tassels along the front, a v-neck, and a scooped back. Currently, you can grab the navy blue and multi-colored options for just $23, and the all-white cover up ranges from $31 to $39 depending on size. While the Coastal Blue dress has a modest amount of reviews, it’s overall rating is a 4.7, and customers say that not only is it extremely comfy, but they also receive tons of compliments while wearing it.

“This is a very high quality and comfy cover up. The fabric is silky and cool and the design is very cute. I love that the halter straps have some elasticity to them; it makes them comfy to wear and they don’t pull at your neck,” one shopper wrote.

While some shoppers prefer to wear it just as a cover up, others say it’s “too flattering” to just be worn to the beach, and like to wear it as a sundress as well. (It’s worth noting that the navy blue and multicolored print options are opaque, but the all-white version of this cover up is more see-through.)

We’re not sure how long this sale will last, so if you’re planning on hitting the beach or going away soon, you’ll want to add this deal to your cart ASAP. Plus, you can check out tons more summer essentials from Amazon brands on sale here.