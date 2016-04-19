Coachella's Man Braids, Face Decals and Dip-Dyed Hair: It's Time For an Emergency Obsessed or Hot Mess

Coachella’s first weekend has come and gone — so as we look forward to weekend two, we’re left pondering the unexpected style moments that unfolded before our eyes: Kylie Jenner’s rainbow hair, a close-up video of her sister Kendall’s pierced nipple, and of course, Taylor Swift’s shocking platinum blonde shag. But between those big hair moments, there were a variety of other celebrity beauty looks require your vote.

Ari Perilstein/Getty; Madison McGaw/BFA/REX/Shutte

Bold hair color changes are expected during Coachella — but even though we’re used to Katy Perry surprising us with new hues, we weren’t quite ready for her bubblegum pink double topknots that stood out against her black hair, not to mention Bella Thorne‘s messy magenta braids, which seemed be to be harboring every black hair tie that we’ve lost this year.

RELATED PHOTOS: Every Celebrity Coachella Outfit You Must See (For Better or Worse)

Ari Perilstein/Getty (2)



Thorne was also rocking a popular trend — sparkly face decals — which actress Peyton List and model/blogger Chiara Ferragni both wore as well. But unlike Thorne’s relateively understated approach to the look, they went rogue and added their very own unique spins to the concept. List went for the glitter tears look — except with major gems that proved to be way bolder than the typical splash of sparkle we’ve been seeing. But even crazier was Ferragni’s look, which replaced usual decals with plain old craft store smiley face stickers, a look so accessible that it’s bound to turn up on playgrounds everywhere.

RELATED VIDEO: Who Takes Longer to Get Ready For a Night Out: Bella Thorne or Boyfriend Gregg Sulkin?

Joshua Blanchard/Getty



And last but not least, Brooklyn Beckham is here to make us forget that man buns ever existed, proving that the man braid, created by The Glam App, might be the new dude hair trend. Need we say more?

How do you feel about these three trends? Vote below!

— Jillian Ruffo