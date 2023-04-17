01 of 18 Olivia Culpo Newly engaged Olivia Culpo was a total Coachella cowgirl at the Revolve Festival. At the party, she wore her "tried and true" Levi's cutoffs, a denim jacket tied around her waist, and a cropped T-shirt. She also amped up her look with a Western-inspired hat and pair of suede boots.

02 of 18 Camila Cabello Jerritt Clark/Getty Camila Cabello (who made headlines after reuniting with old flame Shawn Mendes on the concert grounds) arrived at the Levi's and Tequila Don Julio Neon Carnival dressed in an all-brown distressed leather look.

03 of 18 Emma Roberts While attending the Revolve Festival, Emma Roberts stuck to the style basics. The American Horror Story actress opted for an all-black set made colorful with yellow platform sandals and a gold bag.

04 of 18 Lori Harvey Lori Harvey vibed out in a skin-baring bodycon dress and camouflage-print sneakers at the Revolve Festival. Her choice of accessories: a sleek shoulder purse, sunglasses and dainty chains dangling around her midriff and hand.

05 of 18 Yara Shahidi John Salangsang/Shutterstock Yara Shahidi stepped out in sequins for Samsung Galaxy's NYLON House. The actress and activist posed in a sparkly color-block skirt, a ruched tank top and beige fashion-forward sneakers.

06 of 18 Ariana Madix Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix thrived at the Celsius Oasis Vibe House post-Tom Sandoval breakup, wearing a rainbow cutout crop top, frayed denim cutoffs, high-top sneakers and retro-style sunglasses.

07 of 18 Natalia Bryant Up-and-coming model Natalia Bryant dressed up for the Revolve Festival in a flirty babydoll dress, cowboy boots and a fringe crossbody bag.

08 of 18 Alessandra Ambrosio Alessandra Ambrosio brought "groovy" glam to the Celsius Oasis Vibe House. Wide-leg bottoms with metallic details, a flossy bell-sleeve top, oval sunglasses and pink braids made up the supermodel's desert ensemble.

09 of 18 Camila Morrone At the Revolve Festival, Camila Morrone dared to wear double denim (a.k.a an oversized jean jacket teamed with baggy Re/Done jeans). She also accessorized with black Bottega Veneta shades.

10 of 18 Suki Waterhouse Dressed in all-blue, Suki Waterhouse unintentionally twinned with her Daisy Jones & The Six costar Camila Morrone! Though, she teamed her layered denim with a preppy Solid & Striped button-down shirt.

11 of 18 Shay Mitchell Shay Mitchell packed her Beis bags and headed to the Revolve Festival, where she posed in a brown leather set (featuring a corset tank top and mini skirt), knee-high wellie boots and a teeny-tiny Chanel crossbody bag.

12 of 18 Dixie and Charli D'Amelio Double D'Amelio! Influencer sisters Dixie and Charli D'Amelio attended the Revolve Festival sporting matching bleached blonde hairstyles and black outfits. While the "Be Happy" singer opted for utilitarian style, the Dancing with the Stars winner chose to go for a bohemian aesthetic.

13 of 18 Storm Reid Storm Reid posed with a peace sign in her Revolve Festival 'fit, which consisted of a floral-pattern tube top, jean shorts and New Balance sneakers. "Pink + white," she wrote alongside Instagram photos of her outfit.

14 of 18 Teyana Taylor Grunge galore! Teyana Taylor wore baggy cargo pants, chunky boots, a daring leather bra top and tons of face jewelry at the Revolve Festival.

15 of 18 Shanina Shaik Shanina Shaik headed into the Celsius Coachella party in a pinstripe mini number, cowboy boots and a purse decorated with a black bandana.

16 of 18 Paris Jackson Paris Jackson decided on a grunge-forward look for the Revolve Festival, wearing a mix-match patterned dress, metallic knee-high boots and round sunglasses.

17 of 18 Victoria Justice Victoria Justice. Victoria Justice attended the Revolve Festival in a colorful Coachella look: denim shorts styled with a pastel fishnet cardigan (with neon green feather cuffs!) and metallic pink boots that coordinated with her slinky bikini top.