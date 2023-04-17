All the Must-See Celebrity Style Moments from Coachella 2023

Festival attire has entered the chat. See every star who brought their style A-game in cowboy boots, skin-baring dresses, cutoffs and more all weekend long 

By
Lauren Lieberman
Lauren Lieberman, Senior Photo Editor
Lauren Lieberman

Lauren Lieberman is the Senior Photo Editor of PEOPLE.com and EW.com. She has been with PEOPLE for more than a decade managing the online photo team, creating red carpet galleries, and producing signature online content. She graduated from NYU with a Bachelors in Communications.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 17, 2023 01:22 PM
01 of 18

Olivia Culpo

coachella style

Newly engaged Olivia Culpo was a total Coachella cowgirl at the Revolve Festival. At the party, she wore her "tried and true" Levi's cutoffs, a denim jacket tied around her waist, and a cropped T-shirt. She also amped up her look with a Western-inspired hat and pair of suede boots.

02 of 18

Camila Cabello

The Levi's® Brand Presents Neon Carnival With Tequila Don Julio
Jerritt Clark/Getty

Camila Cabello (who made headlines after reuniting with old flame Shawn Mendes on the concert grounds) arrived at the Levi's and Tequila Don Julio Neon Carnival dressed in an all-brown distressed leather look.

03 of 18

Emma Roberts

coachella style

While attending the Revolve Festival, Emma Roberts stuck to the style basics. The American Horror Story actress opted for an all-black set made colorful with yellow platform sandals and a gold bag.

04 of 18

Lori Harvey

coachella style

Lori Harvey vibed out in a skin-baring bodycon dress and camouflage-print sneakers at the Revolve Festival. Her choice of accessories: a sleek shoulder purse, sunglasses and dainty chains dangling around her midriff and hand.

05 of 18

Yara Shahidi

NYLON House in the Desert 2023, Presented by Samsung Galaxy, Palm Springs, California, USA - 14 Apr 2023
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Yara Shahidi stepped out in sequins for Samsung Galaxy's NYLON House. The actress and activist posed in a sparkly color-block skirt, a ruched tank top and beige fashion-forward sneakers.

06 of 18

Ariana Madix

coachella style

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix thrived at the Celsius Oasis Vibe House post-Tom Sandoval breakup, wearing a rainbow cutout crop top, frayed denim cutoffs, high-top sneakers and retro-style sunglasses.

07 of 18

Natalia Bryant

coachella style

Up-and-coming model Natalia Bryant dressed up for the Revolve Festival in a flirty babydoll dress, cowboy boots and a fringe crossbody bag.

08 of 18

Alessandra Ambrosio

coachella style

Alessandra Ambrosio brought "groovy" glam to the Celsius Oasis Vibe House. Wide-leg bottoms with metallic details, a flossy bell-sleeve top, oval sunglasses and pink braids made up the supermodel's desert ensemble.

09 of 18

Camila Morrone

coachella style

At the Revolve Festival, Camila Morrone dared to wear double denim (a.k.a an oversized jean jacket teamed with baggy Re/Done jeans). She also accessorized with black Bottega Veneta shades.

10 of 18

Suki Waterhouse

coachella style

Dressed in all-blue, Suki Waterhouse unintentionally twinned with her Daisy Jones & The Six costar Camila Morrone! Though, she teamed her layered denim with a preppy Solid & Striped button-down shirt.

11 of 18

Shay Mitchell

coachella style

Shay Mitchell packed her Beis bags and headed to the Revolve Festival, where she posed in a brown leather set (featuring a corset tank top and mini skirt), knee-high wellie boots and a teeny-tiny Chanel crossbody bag.

12 of 18

Dixie and Charli D'Amelio

coachella style

Double D'Amelio! Influencer sisters Dixie and Charli D'Amelio attended the Revolve Festival sporting matching bleached blonde hairstyles and black outfits. While the "Be Happy" singer opted for utilitarian style, the Dancing with the Stars winner chose to go for a bohemian aesthetic.

13 of 18

Storm Reid

coachella style

Storm Reid posed with a peace sign in her Revolve Festival 'fit, which consisted of a floral-pattern tube top, jean shorts and New Balance sneakers. "Pink + white," she wrote alongside Instagram photos of her outfit.

14 of 18

Teyana Taylor

coachella style

Grunge galore! Teyana Taylor wore baggy cargo pants, chunky boots, a daring leather bra top and tons of face jewelry at the Revolve Festival.

15 of 18

Shanina Shaik

coachella style

Shanina Shaik headed into the Celsius Coachella party in a pinstripe mini number, cowboy boots and a purse decorated with a black bandana.

16 of 18

Paris Jackson

coachella style

Paris Jackson decided on a grunge-forward look for the Revolve Festival, wearing a mix-match patterned dress, metallic knee-high boots and round sunglasses.

17 of 18

Victoria Justice

coachella style
Victoria Justice.

Victoria Justice attended the Revolve Festival in a colorful Coachella look: denim shorts styled with a pastel fishnet cardigan (with neon green feather cuffs!) and metallic pink boots that coordinated with her slinky bikini top.

18 of 18

Sara Sampaio

coachella style

Sara Sampaio was clad in Y2K aquamarine blue at the Revolve Festival. The supermodel struck a pose in a paisley mini dress with skin-baring cutouts, sandal heels and eye-catching accessories.

Related Articles
Ariana Madix attends the CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House
Ariana Madix Is 'Single and Having Fun' — Including Canoodling at Coachella — After Split from Tom Sandoval
Hailey Bieber's Classic Coachella Look Includes a Sweet Nod to Justin
Hailey Bieber's Coachella Look Is Classic Cool Girl — and Has a Sweet Nod to Husband Justin Bieber
alessandra ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio Channels 'My Little Pony' for Coachella Look: 'Call Me Rainbow Dash' (Exclusive)
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Coachella Festival
The Cutest Celebrity Couples Who Attended Coachella 2023
Leonardo DiCaprio (C) attends the Levi’s® brand presents Neon Carnival with Tequila Don Julio on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, California.
Leonardo DiCaprio Seen Spending Time with Bradley Cooper's Ex Irina Shayk at Coachella
christina aguilera
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Were 'Friendly' for 'Months' Before Coachella Kiss: Source
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Were 'Friendly' for 'Months' Before Coachella Kiss: Source (Exclusive)
Alexandra Jarvis Sergio wedding credit bottega 53/@bottega53
'Selling the OC' Star Alexandra Jarvis on Her 'Sexy' and 'Very Couture' Custom Wedding Dress (Exclusive)
Indio, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny show some PDA at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, CA Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny BACKGRID USA 16 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny Seen Together at Coachella: 'They Looked Very Cozy,' Says Source (Exclusive)
chris pine lho menswear
Love His Outfit: Springtime Colors
Kylie Jenner Joins Sister Kendall Jenner at Coachella Amid Her Rumored Romance with Bad Bunny
Kylie Jenner Joins Sister Kendall at Coachella amid Model's Rumored Romance with Bad Bunny
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 01: Calvin Harris attends the Moët & Chandon Effervescence Event at Mrs Macquarie's Chair on December 01, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage); MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Takeoff of Migos performs during Parklife at Heaton Park on September 12, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)
Calvin Harris Honors Takeoff at Coachella with Version of Migos and Frank Ocean Collab 'Slide'
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: (L-R) Victoria and David Beckham attend the Victoria Beckham x YouTube Fashion & Beauty After Party at London Fashion Week hosted by Derek Blasberg and David Beckham, at Marks Club on February 17, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for YouTube); https://www.instagram.com/victoriabeckham/?hl=en. Victoria Beckham/Instagram
Victoria Beckham Shares a Look at Her Workout — Featuring Shirtless Husband David in Background
Lizzo visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on December 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lizzo Celebrates Her Looks in Candid Video: 'I Am the Beauty Standard — Catch Up!'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Ariana Madix Says She's Feeling 'Amazing' as She Attends Coachella After Tom Sandoval Break Up
Kendall Jenner attend OBB Medias Grand Opening of OBB Studio; Bad Bunny attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Kendall Jenner Spotted Dancing During Bad Bunny's Coachella Set amid Rumored Romance