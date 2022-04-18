Must-See Coachella 2022 Fashion Moments
After a pandemic hiatus, stars returned to the desert for the Coachella music festival in true head-turning — and midriff-baring — style
Kendall Jenner
The 818 Tequila Founder attended Revolve Festival sporting an all white Y2K outfit — cropped tank top, loose cargos, mini shoulder bag and square-framed sunnies. Jenner celebrated her tequila with an 818 Tequila booth at the event.
Vanessa Hudgens
The actress danced around the Coachella grounds in a hot pink set complete with a crochet halter bra and airy palazzo pants. Hudgens shared the outfit on Instagram, captioning the post "Freedom. Perspective. And love. That's what life's all about."
Harry Styles
For his headlining performance, the singer hit the stage in a bespoke Gucci look, featuring a rainbow sequin plunging top tucked into matching trousers custom designed by Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele.
Kim Kardashian
The SKIMS mogul attended Revolve Festival in a curve-loving, gray set (featuring a one-shoulder, long-sleeve top and high-slit skirt) teamed with knee-high strapped stilettos, futuristic shades and the viral Coperni Swipe bag.
Sydney Sweeney
Sweeney channeled her "country music star" attitude at Revolve Festival wearing a white eyelet romper, cowboy boots decorated with stars and classic shades. The Euphoria actress posed in the outfit on her Instagram stories writing "LIVIN' OUR BEST LIVES OUT HERE."
Chanel Iman
The model attended Revolve Festival in a classic Coachella outfit: a distressed crop top, denim cut-off shorts, knee-high boots, a fringed shoulder bag and art-deco cross necklaces. Iman debuted her relationship with NFL player Davon Godchaux at the event, and shared a sweet, PDA-filled Instagram photo alongside the New England Patriots player.
Doja Cat
It was all futuristic vibes for the "Woman" singer who attended the Swedish House Mafia Paradise Again album release party in a jaw-dropping look. The Coachella performer wore a sculpted bra top that snaked around her body, mesh pants with a sunset gradient, platform shoes and bold red sunglasses.
Halsey
The "Closer" singer transported us back to 2002 in her halter bra top, low-rise jeans, large cross necklace, and a butterfly belly-button ring worn to Revolve Festival. If you liked her smokey eye makeup, she posted a tutorial on the look in an Instagram reel using her beauty line About-Face.
Alessandra Ambrosio
Ambrosio wore a crochet halter top designed with fringe trim, black shorts, and heeled combat boots to the Rolling Stone Live Palm Springs event. The model snapped outfit photos for her Instagram captioning the post "Pit stop 🛑‼️".
Jasmine Tookes
The Victoria's Secret Angel looked well, angelic, at Revolve Festival wearing a flowing dress, strappy stilettos, a colorful bead necklace and minimal gold accessories.
Ashley Greene
Posing at the Tao Desert Nights party, Greene took a comfy approach to the festivities with a vibrant cobalt blue set. The Twilight actress gave us insight on the fun weekend with a series of Instagram photos captioned "Back to reality on a Monday...,".
Storm Reid
The Euphoria actress posed at Revolve Festival wearing light-washed denim cut-off shorts paired with a cropped bustier. She accessorized the look with colorful beaded drop earrings and a pastel blue Bottega Veneta bag.
Halle Bailey
Knitwear was the name of the game for Halle Bailey this weekend. The singer wore a brown knitted dress with cutouts and a halter neck and chose platform sneakers to complete the look.
Chloe Bailey
The "Have Mercy" singer attended Revolve Festival in an effervescent neon yellow robe worn over a matching bathing suit and paired with chunky hot pink sandals.
Christina Milian
Milian brought metallics and pastel to Revolve Festival in a lilac bustier top decorated with an oversize bow and a pink skirt as well as matching pastel purple sneakers and earrings. She captioned her Instagram outfit post with "Fashionably late to Coachella Day 2 💜✨🎡".
Josephine Skriver
The newlywed wore neon green pants and a leather bustier that matched her Balenciaga fanny pack (a must for Coachella season).
Nicole Scherzinger
Scherzinger arrived at the Tao Desert Nights party in a blue and green psychedelic set with matching turquoise statement earrings, a Jacquemus purse and denim knee-high, platform boots. The look was topped off with playful space buns.
Elsa Hosk
The Victoria's Secret Angel mixed cottagecore and Y2K for her Revolve Festival outfit, wearing a maxi denim skirt and a sheer pink tie up cardigan and styling her hair in pigtails with face framing bangs.
Sofia Boutella
The Atomic Bomb star arrived at Tao Desert Night in a traditional festival outfit. She wore an all white look with a colorful striped cardigan, tan fedora, layered accessories including a choker and a crossbody bag decorated with a bandana.
Olivia Culpo
The influencer went minimal with a green mini skirt and cropped tank top but brought pops of color and edge with her platform combat boots as she attended Revolve Festival.
Poppy Delevingne
Model Poppy Delevingne showed up to Revolve Festival in a colorful fringe top and a matching fringe suede jacket. She also brought a little disco to the event with a metallic skirt.
Keke Palmer
Palmer wore a boho brown outfit complete with a fringed cardigan, butterfly sunglasses and cheetah print fanny pack worn over the shoulder to the ZOEasis party hosted by Rachel Zoe and The Zoe Report. The actress posted a video of herself dancing at the festival on Instagram, captioning it "Lol idk what to even caption..."