Coachella Fashion Highlights! See Every Can't-Miss Celebrity Outfit from the 2019 Festival

Hailey Baldwin
The face of Levi’s 501 campaign attends Levi’s Party in the Desert in a denim jacket and jeans, accessorized with red Vans sneakers, black sunglasses, hoop earrings and a Jack Vartanian necklace.
Cardi B
Cardi makes a surprise apperance on stage at #REVOLVEfestival in a multicolored windbreaker jacket.
Kendall Jenner
The model makes the Coachella grounds her catwalk as she heads to designer Virgil Abloh’s performance in a sheer white long-sleeve top with baggy white shorts and metallic heels.
Olivia Culpo
Olivia chills at #REVOLVEfestival in a printed shirt dress and beige booties.
Emily Ratajkowski
The model goes wild in her cheetah-print Ganni top, white jeans and red boots at Levi’s Party in the Desert.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi wears a Summersalt bikini top with tie-dye pants, scarf, a Mango seashell belt and black boots to see Virgil Abloh’s show.
Shay Mitchell
The actress gives off boho vibes in her fringe House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve dress, Spell & the Gypsy Collective belt and Golden Goose boots at the RevolveFestival Party.
Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry
The newly-engaged couple bring the heat in his yellow sweat shorts-suit and her fire-theme pants (worn with a PVC jacket and Bandolier phone case.
Jasmine Tookes, Shanina Shaik, Sara Sampaio, Elsa Hosk & Romee Strijd
The models all wear their springtime best at the RevolveFestival party, with Jasmine and Shanina in Majorelle, Sara and Elsa in Lovers + Friends and Romee in a LPA jacket, GRLFRND shorts and Superdown bra.
Olivia Culpo
Olivia wears a black cap-sleeve top with exposed bra, long denim shorts with a belt bag and Mercedes Castillo mules at the RevolveFestival party.
Joan Smalls
Joan keeps it colorful in a bright yellow bra top, pink shirt, denim cutoffs and green socks at Levi’s Party in the Desert.
Candice Huffine
Candice hangs with her husband, Matt Powers, at Levi’s Party in the Desert in a tie-dye top and denim shorts.
Darren Criss
The actor is pool party-ready in his Topman printed shirt with matching swim shorts and Allbirds shoes at Levi’s Party in the Desert.
Kiernan Shipka & Rowan Blanchard
The actresses hang at H&M’s Sparrow Lodge in a summery striped midi dress (Kiernan) and a ruffled off-the-shoulder crop top with black shorts and bow-adorned heels (Rowan).
Ashley Tisdale
Ashley sips on Cupcake Rose in her pink long-sleeve top, short shorts and gold boots at Coachella.
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily looks pretty in polka dots at the Bondi Sands Aero launch party in her printed crop top with matching midi skirt, and Oliver Peoples sunglasses.
Stassi Schroeder
Stassi’s outfit of the day includes an off-the-shoulder white top with denim cutoffs and peep-toe boots at the Bondi Sands Aero launch party.
Shanina Shaik, Georgia Fowler & Jasmine Tookes
The Victoria’s Secret ladies hit the desert in slinky slip dreses by Silk Laundry (Shanina and Jasmine, who accesorizes with a Missoma necklace) and printed wide-leg pants (Georgia).
Paris Jackson
Paris attends the festival with Gabriel Glenn wearing a maroon fringe vest with matching wide-leg pants, round sunnies and boots.
Raja, Erika Jayne, Jeremy Scott & Aquaria
Raja, Erika and Aquaria wear printed pieces by Jeremy Scott at the designer’s Sephora x Moschino party.
Kate Bosworth
Kate wears head-to-toe white in a cropped jacket, tank and straight-leg jeans at the music festival.
Willow Smith
The singer strikes a pose at the YouTube Music Artist Lounge at Coachella in her white crop top, red pants and sneakers.
Janelle Monáe
Janelle commands the crowd in a strong-shoulder jacket with high-cut briefs, tights, boots and rimmed hat during her Coachella performance.
Kacey Musgraves
The “High Horse” singer takes the Coachella stage for the first time in a sparkly orange fringe mini dress with gold belt by Balmain.
Cardi B & Selena Gomez
Selena makes a surprise apperance during DJ Snake’s Coachella set to perform their hit song “Taki Taki” alongside Cardi B and Ozuna. Selena opts for a white Ralph Lauren tuxedo with ruffled vintage Versace dress worn as a shirt, while Cardi goes a bit more risque in a bustier top and high-cut romper.
Jordyn Woods
Jordyn kicks off the first day of Coachella in a green and yellow long-sleeve shirt with distressed denim, which she wore on-stage during her close friend Jaden Smith‘s performance.
Vanessa Hudgens
The actress picks up her festival essentials from her Amazon Locker wearing a printed Camilla maxi dress, The Frye Company boots, Gucci backpack and Child of Wild jewelry.
Lisa Rinna
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stops by the Amazon Lockers on the festival grounds in a plunging green jumpsuit with matching bra underneath, sneakers and two Gucci belt bags.
Billie Lourd
Billie has a monochromatic moment in her light blue denim jacket, skirt, hair bow and fuzzy Ugg boots at the UGG + Desert party.
Slick Woods
The model keeps it casual in a bra top, track pants, fanny pack and slides at the UGG + Desert party.
Victoria Justice
Sips on her cocktail in a metallic L’Agence top, vintage Levi’s denim shorts and black Frye boots at the Beefeater Pink Gin lounge party.
Ashlee Simpson
Ashlee gives off boho vibes in her printed Zimmermann maxi dress, belt and boots at Nylon‘s Midnight Garden Party sponsored by ShoeDazzle.
Alisha Boe & Kiernan Shipka
The actresses coordinate in black dresses and shoes at the ZOEasis Party.
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner
The parents of Stormi arrive to the desert in style, as evidenced by her Ganni tie-dye shirt and jeans.
Anne Winters
The actress channelled the rainbow in a sheer dress, sky-high boots and Privé Revaux sunnies.