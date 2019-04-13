Coachella Fashion Highlights! See Every Can't-Miss Celebrity Outfit from the 2019 Festival

Stars hit the desert in their skimpiest crop tops, shortest cutoffs and tiniest fanny packs. Check out every statement-making look from the first weekend of Coachella
By Colleen Kratofil
April 13, 2019 01:27 PM

1 of 36

Hailey Baldwin

Blair Raughley/Invision for Levi's/AP Images

The face of Levi’s 501 campaign attends Levi’s Party in the Desert in a denim jacket and jeans, accessorized with red Vans sneakers, black sunglasses, hoop earrings and a Jack Vartanian necklace.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 36

Cardi B

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for REVOLVE

Cardi makes a surprise apperance on stage at #REVOLVEfestival in a multicolored windbreaker jacket.

3 of 36

Kendall Jenner

SplashNews.com

The model makes the Coachella grounds her catwalk as she heads to designer Virgil Abloh’s performance in a sheer white long-sleeve top with baggy white shorts and metallic heels.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 36

Olivia Culpo

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for REVOLVE

Olivia chills at #REVOLVEfestival in a printed shirt dress and beige booties.

Advertisement

5 of 36

Emily Ratajkowski

Blair Raughley/Invision for Levi's/AP Images

The model goes wild in her cheetah-print Ganni top, white jeans and red boots at Levi’s Party in the Desert.

6 of 36

Gigi Hadid

SplashNews.com

Gigi wears a Summersalt bikini top with tie-dye pants, scarf, a Mango seashell belt and black boots to see Virgil Abloh’s show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 36

Shay Mitchell

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The actress gives off boho vibes in her fringe House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve dress, Spell & the Gypsy Collective belt and Golden Goose boots at the RevolveFestival Party.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 36

Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry

Roger/BACKGRID

The newly-engaged couple bring the heat in his yellow sweat shorts-suit and her fire-theme pants (worn with a PVC jacket and Bandolier phone case.

Advertisement

9 of 36

Jasmine Tookes, Shanina Shaik, Sara Sampaio, Elsa Hosk & Romee Strijd

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The models all wear their springtime best at the RevolveFestival party, with Jasmine and Shanina in Majorelle, Sara and Elsa in Lovers + Friends and Romee in a LPA jacket, GRLFRND shorts and Superdown bra.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 36

Olivia Culpo

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Olivia wears a black cap-sleeve top with exposed bra, long denim shorts with a belt bag and Mercedes Castillo mules at the RevolveFestival party.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 36

Joan Smalls

Joan keeps it colorful in a bright yellow bra top, pink shirt, denim cutoffs and green socks at Levi’s Party in the Desert.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 36

Candice Huffine

Candice hangs with her husband, Matt Powers, at Levi’s Party in the Desert in a tie-dye top and denim shorts.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 36

Darren Criss

The actor is pool party-ready in his Topman printed shirt with matching swim shorts and Allbirds shoes at Levi’s Party in the Desert.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 36

Kiernan Shipka & Rowan Blanchard

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

The actresses hang at H&M’s Sparrow Lodge in a summery striped midi dress (Kiernan) and a ruffled off-the-shoulder crop top with black shorts and bow-adorned heels (Rowan).

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 36

Ashley Tisdale

Ashley sips on Cupcake Rose in her pink long-sleeve top, short shorts and gold boots at Coachella.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 36

Emily Ratajkowski

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Emily looks pretty in polka dots at the Bondi Sands Aero launch party  in her printed crop top with matching midi skirt, and Oliver Peoples sunglasses.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 36

Stassi Schroeder

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Stassi’s outfit of the day includes an off-the-shoulder white top with denim cutoffs and peep-toe boots at the Bondi Sands Aero launch party.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 36

Shanina Shaik, Georgia Fowler & Jasmine Tookes

Jeremy Moeller/GC Images

The Victoria’s Secret ladies hit the desert in slinky slip dreses by Silk Laundry (Shanina and Jasmine, who accesorizes with a Missoma necklace) and printed wide-leg pants (Georgia). 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 36

Paris Jackson

RHTY/starmaxinc.com/REX/Shutterstock

Paris attends the festival with Gabriel Glenn wearing a maroon fringe vest with matching wide-leg pants, round sunnies and boots.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 36

Raja, Erika Jayne, Jeremy Scott & Aquaria

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Raja, Erika and Aquaria wear printed pieces by Jeremy Scott at the designer’s Sephora x Moschino party.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 36

Kate Bosworth

Pap Nation/SplashNews.com

Kate wears head-to-toe white in a cropped jacket, tank and straight-leg jeans at the music festival.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 36

Willow Smith

Roger Kisby/Getty Images

The singer strikes a pose at the YouTube Music Artist Lounge at Coachella in her white crop top, red pants and sneakers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 36

Janelle Monáe

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Janelle commands the crowd in a strong-shoulder jacket with high-cut briefs, tights, boots and rimmed hat during her Coachella performance.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 36

Kacey Musgraves

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The “High Horse” singer takes the Coachella stage for the first time in a sparkly orange fringe mini dress with gold belt by Balmain.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 36

Cardi B & Selena Gomez

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Selena makes a surprise apperance during DJ Snake’s Coachella set to perform their hit song “Taki Taki” alongside Cardi B and Ozuna. Selena opts for a white Ralph Lauren tuxedo with ruffled vintage Versace dress worn as a shirt, while Cardi goes a bit more risque in a bustier top and high-cut romper.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 36

Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Jordyn kicks off the first day of Coachella in a green and yellow long-sleeve shirt with distressed denim, which she wore on-stage during her close friend Jaden Smith‘s performance.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 36

Vanessa Hudgens

JORDAN STEAD / Amazon

The actress picks up her festival essentials from her Amazon Locker wearing a printed Camilla maxi dress, The Frye Company boots, Gucci backpack and Child of Wild jewelry.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 36

Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stops by the Amazon Lockers on the festival grounds in a plunging green jumpsuit with matching bra underneath, sneakers and two Gucci belt bags.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 36

Billie Lourd

Billie has a monochromatic moment in her light blue denim jacket, skirt, hair bow and fuzzy Ugg boots at the UGG + Desert party.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 36

Slick Woods

The model keeps it casual in a bra top, track pants, fanny pack and slides at the UGG + Desert party.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 36

Victoria Justice

Sips on her cocktail in a metallic L’Agence top, vintage Levi’s denim shorts and black Frye boots at the Beefeater Pink Gin lounge party.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 36

Ashlee Simpson

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Ashlee gives off boho vibes in her printed Zimmermann maxi dress, belt and boots at Nylon‘s Midnight Garden Party sponsored by ShoeDazzle.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 36

Alisha Boe & Kiernan Shipka

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

The actresses coordinate in black dresses and shoes at the ZOEasis Party. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 36

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The parents of Stormi arrive to the desert in style, as evidenced by her Ganni tie-dye shirt and jeans.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 36

Anne Winters

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

The actress channelled the rainbow in a sheer dress, sky-high boots and Privé Revaux sunnies.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.