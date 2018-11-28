PSA: Coach's Best Styles Are Now on Sale for Up to 50 Percent Off

Ah, Coach. There’s a reason the label is our go-to for both classic and trendy bag styles that last basically forever. And it’s not just because Selena Gomez as the face of the brand, either (though that doesn’t hurt matters). And if you share our enthusiasm, you’re in luck, because right now during their Holiday Sale event you can snag tons of fabulous styles at a major discount.



Many of the label’s most famous bags usually cost $500-plus, but now you can score up to 50 percent off on tons of styles with no code necessary — the discounts are already applied for you.

Scroll down to check out some of our favorite styles from the sale — but hurry and get shopping because this deal only lasts for a limited time.



Black Leather Bag

Coach

Buy It! Coach Swagger 27, $225 (orig. $450); coach.com

Chain-Strap Bag

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Coach

Buy It! Callie Foldover Chain Clutch with Leopard Print, $262.50 (orig. $375); coach.com

Floral-Print Bag

Coach

Buy It! Prairie Satchel with Rose Print, $210 (orig. $350); coach.com

Backpack

Coach

Buy It! Turnlock Rucksack, $237 (orig. $395); coach.com

Color-Block Bag

Coach

Buy It! Selena Bond Bag in Colorblock, $237 (orig. $395); coach.com

Mini Bag

Coach

Buy It! Rogue 25, $357 (orig. $595); coach.com

Tote Bag

Coach

Buy It! Market Tote in Chambray, $177 (orig. $295); coach.com