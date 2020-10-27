Michael B. Jordan Stars in Coach Holiday Campaign with His Family - and Shares Kwanzaa Traditions

PEOPLE caught up with the actor to talk about holiday traditions, the importance of family and what we can all take away from the year 2020

Michael B. Jordan and his family are getting into the holiday spirit with Coach!

The actor and Coach global ambassador, 33, stars in the brand’s “Holiday is Where You Find It” campaign — which spotlights the brand's Downton New York-inspired Beat Shoulder Bag and its new Hitch backpack and belt bag for men — alongside his father (Michael Jordan Sr.), his mother (Donna Jordan) and his two siblings (Jamila Jordan-Theus and Khalid Jordan).

Launching Tuesday, Oct. 27, the campaign features the Jordans celebrating new and old family traditions, reminding us of the true meaning of the holidays during this unprecedented year. The festive vignettes and images evoke Coach brand values like "positivity, finding joy in the little things and seeking comfort in togetherness and familiar traditions," a press release states.

The Coach holiday campaign also stars fellow global ambassador Jennifer Lopez with her family, as well as ambassadors Kiko Mizuhara, Jeremy Lin and Yang Zi and other members of the Coach Family, and "champions the importance of family and optimism."

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE about the campaign, the Black Panther star says the most memorable part of the entire shoot was simply "being able to have the people who support me on the daily take part in it."

"I don’t think I’ve ever had my family be a part of one of my campaigns or a part of my work before," he adds. "Just crossing over family and business...it was a fun experience."

His parents shared similar sentiments in the Coach holiday campaign video when asked what it was like to film with their son: "It's always wonderful being with my family," Donna said, before Jordan jokingly whispered, "I paid her to say that."

Meanwhile, Michael Sr. shared that Jordan family traditions are all about "family, friends, food and good times."

The Creed actor agrees that good food is an essential part of any holiday, especially Thanksgiving, telling PEOPLE, "Both of my parents cook a lot. It’s a dual situation in kitchen."

As for Jordan's signature dish? Cornbread dressing! But "it depends on who's showing up. Everybody’s known for their special dishes," he explains, joking that if his mom claims mac and cheese one year, he won't attempt to bring his own version. "I’m not going to touch it!"

The star says he's also looking forward to Kwanzaa, which usually involves playing the drums, "talking through the principles" of the African-American cultural celebration and, of course, plenty of good food.

"The food is a big part of my family culture in the way we kind of put these big, huge spreads together," he shares. "It just brings everyone together, like one big melting pot."

With the holiday season marking the end of 2020, the star is reflecting on the few positives that came out of a year marked by a global pandemic, police brutality and political unrest. "It brought a lot of things to the forefront," he says. "All the drama and all the tragedy, I think it allowed people to sit still in some instances and pay attention to the negative energy around them."

He continued: "It was like a shedding period. People could evolve out of old habits and create new ones. I think it was a way for people to grow, not be complacent and not be content with things that they might’ve been used to."

Jordan — who called on Hollywood studios to hire Black creatives and executives during a empowering speech at a Los Angeles protest in June — says he was also encouraged by the solidarity that occurred during lockdown amid the pandemic.

"When everybody can focus on one issue together, I think that collective voice can really make a difference. I think we were heard, I think we have a lot of work to do and I think it’s just the beginning."

And Jordan isn't slowing down his activism work anytime soon. With the presidential election just days away, he's using his social media platforms to spread awareness about the importance of voting.

"Putting up ads and business stuff, that’s cool and everything. But using your platform to reach the masses to do something important like vote, should go without saying. These past four years have been trying for everybody. It’s been f----- crazy. This is an opportunity to really use our voice in a meaningful way to really bring about change and really make a difference."