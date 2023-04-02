Lifestyle Style All of Kelsea Ballerini's Looks at the 2023 CMT Awards The night's host stunned in a series of sparkly ensembles, setting the mood with her styles By Kate Hogan Published on April 2, 2023 11:24 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 07 Host with the Most Kelsea b. Emma McIntyre/Getty CMT Awards 2023 host Kelsea Ballerini hit the red carpet at Sunday night's show in Austin in a sea green Dolce & Gabbana number styled simply with drop earrings, clear heels and sleek hair. Oh, and new boyfriend Chase Stokes on her arm! 02 of 07 A Somber Turn Kelsea Ballerini. CBS To open the show, Ballerini wore a black suit and remembered the six victims of Monday's Covenant School shooting in Nashville. "Tonight's broadcast is dedicated to the ever-growing list of families, friends, survivors, witnesses and responders whose lives continue to forever be changed by gun violence," Ballerini — who lived through a school shooting herself — said. "I pray deeply that the closeness and the community that we feel through the next few hours of music can soon turn into action — like, real action — that moves us forward together to create change for the safety of our kids and our loved ones." 03 of 07 Silver Belle Christopher Polk/Getty While chatting up the crowd, Ballerini and co-host Kane Brown donned some sparkly cowboy hats to go with her shimmering silver minidress. 04 of 07 Purple Reign Jason Kempin/Getty Ballerini's purple jumpsuit came with a special accessory: a purse that held a burrito! 05 of 07 Green Goddess Jason Kempin/Getty Halfway through the show, the singer was party-ready in another sparkly style, this one a neon green mini. 06 of 07 Flower Child Jeff Kravitz/Getty For her bubbly performance of "If You Go Down," Ballerini sported a retro floral ensemble complete with big hair and backing from RuPaul's Drag Race contestants Manila Luzon, Kennedy Davenport, Olivia Lux and Jan Sport — sending a message about recent anti-drag legislation being introduced around the country. 07 of 07 Thinking Pink Jason Kempin/Getty Slipping into one more look before the show wrapped, Ballerini signed off in a flirty, heart-embellished pink number accessorized with a big bun and dangly earrings.