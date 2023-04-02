CMT Awards 2023 host Kelsea Ballerini hit the red carpet at Sunday night's show in Austin in a sea green Dolce & Gabbana number styled simply with drop earrings, clear heels and sleek hair. Oh, and new boyfriend Chase Stokes on her arm!

A Somber Turn

To open the show, Ballerini wore a black suit and remembered the six victims of Monday's Covenant School shooting in Nashville.

"Tonight's broadcast is dedicated to the ever-growing list of families, friends, survivors, witnesses and responders whose lives continue to forever be changed by gun violence," Ballerini — who lived through a school shooting herself — said. "I pray deeply that the closeness and the community that we feel through the next few hours of music can soon turn into action — like, real action — that moves us forward together to create change for the safety of our kids and our loved ones."