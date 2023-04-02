All of Kelsea Ballerini's Looks at the 2023 CMT Awards

The night's host stunned in a series of sparkly ensembles, setting the mood with her styles

By Kate Hogan
Published on April 2, 2023 11:24 PM
01 of 07

Host with the Most

2023 CMT Arrivals
Kelsea b. Emma McIntyre/Getty

CMT Awards 2023 host Kelsea Ballerini hit the red carpet at Sunday night's show in Austin in a sea green Dolce & Gabbana number styled simply with drop earrings, clear heels and sleek hair. Oh, and new boyfriend Chase Stokes on her arm!

02 of 07

A Somber Turn

Kelsea Ballerini CMT Awards
Kelsea Ballerini. CBS

To open the show, Ballerini wore a black suit and remembered the six victims of Monday's Covenant School shooting in Nashville.

"Tonight's broadcast is dedicated to the ever-growing list of families, friends, survivors, witnesses and responders whose lives continue to forever be changed by gun violence," Ballerini — who lived through a school shooting herself — said. "I pray deeply that the closeness and the community that we feel through the next few hours of music can soon turn into action — like, real action — that moves us forward together to create change for the safety of our kids and our loved ones."

03 of 07

Silver Belle

Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown speak onstage at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Christopher Polk/Getty

While chatting up the crowd, Ballerini and co-host Kane Brown donned some sparkly cowboy hats to go with her shimmering silver minidress.

04 of 07

Purple Reign

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Kelsea Ballerini speaks onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Jason Kempin/Getty

Ballerini's purple jumpsuit came with a special accessory: a purse that held a burrito!

05 of 07

Green Goddess

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Kelsea Ballerini speaks onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Jason Kempin/Getty

Halfway through the show, the singer was party-ready in another sparkly style, this one a neon green mini.

06 of 07

Flower Child

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT)
Jeff Kravitz/Getty

For her bubbly performance of "If You Go Down," Ballerini sported a retro floral ensemble complete with big hair and backing from RuPaul's Drag Race contestants Manila Luzon, Kennedy Davenport, Olivia Lux and Jan Sport — sending a message about recent anti-drag legislation being introduced around the country.

07 of 07

Thinking Pink

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Kelsea Ballerini speaks onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Jason Kempin/Getty

Slipping into one more look before the show wrapped, Ballerini signed off in a flirty, heart-embellished pink number accessorized with a big bun and dangly earrings.

