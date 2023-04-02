See Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Suit Up for the 2023 CMT Awards Red Carpet

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton brought their love, talent and couple style to the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

Ahead of Sunday's country music award show (their first as a pair) at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, the musicians appeared together on the red carpet — both wearing suits!

Shelton donned a gray shirt with a black tie and jacket as well as blue jeans and brown shoes, while the GXVE Beauty founder wore two buns in her hair while sporting a white shirt with a black tie and jacket, adding a pop of color with a sparkly gold miniskirt, fishnet tights and furry black boots.

Stefani will be performing on the CMT stage for the first time ever, singing with Shelton's tour opener Carly Pearce. Shelton will also perform during the ceremony, and he's up for video of the year for "No Body," which, if he wins, will be his second.

Since making their red carpet debut in 2018 (three years before they wed in July 2021), The Voice duo have had a few red carpet date nights.

In October, Shelton and Stefani hit the Big Apple to celebrate the No Doubt frontwoman at the 2022 Matrix Awards, where she was honored for her trailblazing career.

The "Hollaback Girl" singer opted for a hot pink floral-pattern mini dress, gold heel boots and a flirty half-up half-down hairstyle for the event while the Body Language artist chose to wear a traditional tuxedo.

"It feels exciting to be here in New York with Blake because the last couple of years, we just really don't go out very much, unless we're just at home or on the set of The Voice," Stefani told PEOPLE on the carpet.

Their trip also happened to coincide with the 7-year anniversary of when they first got together. "So we went out to dinner last night, we had fancy food [and] wine, we're in a hotel room. It feels like a date night weekend for us. So a lot of reminiscing."

It's clear that the Barmageddon producer has his wife's back – in some cases quite literally.

While on the road for his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, Shelton kept Stefani close with a custom-made jacket reminding him of their sweet bond.

In a photo carousel shared to Stefani's Instagram, Shelton is seen donning a denim jacket with the name "Mr. Stefani" bedazzled in rhinestones on the back.

"Someone got a new jacket, i wonder who it could be 🧐🥰 ," Stefani teased in the caption.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards are airing live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Sunday, April 2 on CBS and Paramount+.