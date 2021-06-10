The host — and performer, and winner! — brought the color in her extra-bright looks

Who needs a spotlight when you have Kelsea Ballerini?

The CMT Music Awards co-host, 27, was a bright spot during Wednesday night's show - literally. During her time on stage with co-host Kane Brown, she rocked five different looks, one more eye-catching than the other.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ballerini kicked off the night (and the red carpet) in a pink pleather corset top/pants combo with matching heels. It must've been good luck: she also wore it to accept the award for CMT performance of the year, for her 2020 CMT Music Awards duet of "The Other Girl" with Halsey.

From there, she slipped into a shimmering blue dress with coordinating earrings and eye shadow (below) for a rain-soaked performance of her new song, "I Quit Drinking," with Paul Klein of LANY.

Her third ensemble was a sparkly, long-sleeved creamsicle-orange mini paired with strappy sandals and statement earrings. She followed that one up with a tailored yellow suit and jeweled barrettes in her hair.

Her final look of the evening was possibly her most daring: a pink-and-gold belted peekaboo number that wrapped around her torso and arms. Not bad for someone who joked on Instagram on Tuesday, "Will I remember how to be out of sweatpants and use words in an arena of people?"

kelsea ballerini Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Not to be outdone, her co-host Brown spent the night in a series of Dolce & Gabbana looks, first a gray plaid three-piece, single-button suit, next an aubergine tuxedo and lastly a dark blue pinstripe double-breasted suit, which he wore to accept the award for male video of the year for "Worship You." Brown also picked up collaborative video of the year for "Famous Friends" with Chris Young.

Ahead of the CMT Awards, Ballerini and Brown - who hosted last year, too - both spoke of their excitement over being at an in-person event again after awards shows were sidelined in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.