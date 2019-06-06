The Best Dressed Stars at the 2019 CMT Awards

From ultra-short mini dresses to high-shine sparkle, these stars weren't afraid to stand out on the country music awards red carpet
By Colleen Kratofil
June 05, 2019 08:22 PM

Carrie Underwood

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

brings the sparkle in her fully beaded long-sleeve, V-neck Michael Cinco mini dress, with starburst Djula hoop earrings, Noudar rings and bouncy high ponytail.

Maren Morris

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

shows some skin in an embellished ultra-short mini dress with side cutouts, worn with loose waves, black clutch and metallic gold platforms (both Jimmy Choo).

Sarah Hyland

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

takes the plunge in a black mini dress with low-cut neckline and exaggerated ruffled shoulders.

Jessie James Decker

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

wears a dusty rose off-the-shoulder mini dress with strappy beaded heels.

Kelsea Ballerini

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

has a high-fashion moment in a sparkly asymmetrical Blumarine gown with ruffle accents and side slits at the skirt, paired with a Djula diamond ring and silver sandals.

Morgan Evans

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

keeps it cool in a double-breasted purple suit with white shirt underneath, paired with white sneakers.

Kate Bosworth

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

brings Little Mermaid vibes in her sequin green strapless gown with bow at the waist, plus David Webb jewels and Jimmy Choo sandals and clutch.

Kimberly Schlapman

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

arrives in a polk-dot high-shine midi dress with black ankle-strap platforms and drop earrings.

Karen Fairchild

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

gives off ‘80s vibes in her ruffled long-sleeve mini dress with strong shoulders, paired with over-the-knee tulle-covered Off-White c/o Jimmy Choo boots and hoop earrings.

Leon Bridges

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

forgoes the standard suit for a printed yellow button-down shirt paired with matching flared pants, plus a wide-brim hat and black boots.

JWoww

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

goes with a white double-breasted suit dress with feather trim at the sleeves, plus colorful mules and long pony.

Lauren Bushnell

Michael Loccisano/Getty

shows some skin in a white crop top with high-waisted column skirt, which she accessorizes with hoop earrings and a sparkly silver clutch. 

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

coordinate in sleek suits. Dan chooses a gray summer suit with white shirt sans tie, while Shay opts for a high-shine green suit with black shirt.

Julia Michaels

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

has a princess moment in a strapless pleated bustier gown with peplum detail and Hearts on Fire jewelry. 

Brooke Hogan

Mike Coppola/Getty

wears a mermaid-style embellished black gown with green drop earrings. 

Tegan Marie

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

goes glam in a high-shine cap-sleeve jumpsuit with embroidered belt design.

Tenille Townes

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

pops on the carpet in her hot pink plunging jumpsuit with rainbow striped clutch and green teardrop earrings.

