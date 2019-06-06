The Best Dressed Stars at the 2019 CMT Awards

Carrie Underwood
brings the sparkle in her fully beaded long-sleeve, V-neck Michael Cinco mini dress, with starburst Djula hoop earrings, Noudar rings and bouncy high ponytail.
Maren Morris
shows some skin in an embellished ultra-short mini dress with side cutouts, worn with loose waves, black clutch and metallic gold platforms (both Jimmy Choo).
Sarah Hyland
takes the plunge in a black mini dress with low-cut neckline and exaggerated ruffled shoulders.
Jessie James Decker
wears a dusty rose off-the-shoulder mini dress with strappy beaded heels.
Kelsea Ballerini
has a high-fashion moment in a sparkly asymmetrical Blumarine gown with ruffle accents and side slits at the skirt, paired with a Djula diamond ring and silver sandals.
Morgan Evans
keeps it cool in a double-breasted purple suit with white shirt underneath, paired with white sneakers.
Kate Bosworth
brings Little Mermaid vibes in her sequin green strapless gown with bow at the waist, plus David Webb jewels and Jimmy Choo sandals and clutch.
Kimberly Schlapman
arrives in a polk-dot high-shine midi dress with black ankle-strap platforms and drop earrings.
Karen Fairchild
gives off ‘80s vibes in her ruffled long-sleeve mini dress with strong shoulders, paired with over-the-knee tulle-covered Off-White c/o Jimmy Choo boots and hoop earrings.
Leon Bridges
forgoes the standard suit for a printed yellow button-down shirt paired with matching flared pants, plus a wide-brim hat and black boots.
JWoww
goes with a white double-breasted suit dress with feather trim at the sleeves, plus colorful mules and long pony.
Lauren Bushnell
shows some skin in a white crop top with high-waisted column skirt, which she accessorizes with hoop earrings and a sparkly silver clutch.
Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney
coordinate in sleek suits. Dan chooses a gray summer suit with white shirt sans tie, while Shay opts for a high-shine green suit with black shirt.
Julia Michaels
has a princess moment in a strapless pleated bustier gown with peplum detail and Hearts on Fire jewelry.
Brooke Hogan
wears a mermaid-style embellished black gown with green drop earrings.
Tegan Marie
goes glam in a high-shine cap-sleeve jumpsuit with embroidered belt design.
Tenille Townes
pops on the carpet in her hot pink plunging jumpsuit with rainbow striped clutch and green teardrop earrings.