Reba McEntire Brings Back Green Fringe Suit from 1995 Tour for Loretta Lynn Tribute at CMA Awards

"You know I love a #throwbackthursday!!!" the singer wrote on Twitter

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on November 10, 2022 08:53 PM
Reba's re-using this same green fringed western suit from 1995 at the CMA Awards
Photo: ABC via Getty Images

Reba McEntire set up the perfect throwback for fans at the CMA Awards.

The "Queen of Country," 67, took to the CMA stage to sing a heartfelt tribute to her friend Loretta Lynn, alongside Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert, wearing the same green fringe suit she wore on tour in 1995.

The singer wrote on Twitter, "You know I love a #throwbackthursday!!! Sandi Spika designed this fringed green western suit for my 1995 tour and we pulled it out of the archives for last night's #cmaawards #lorettalynn tribute!"

The outfit features green fringe hanging from both sides of the jacket's lapels, along with emerald sequined detailing on the lapels as well as the sleeves. It also comes with matching emerald sequin boots that stop just below her knees.

For the CMA Awards, McEntire opted to complete the look with large silver hoops and black-colored nails. Also, while McEntire sported similar bangs as she did in 1995, for the awards, she wore light curls instead of the big bouncy ones she had on tour.

On the CMA red carpet leading up to the performance, McEntire continued the trend of wearing blue-green hues with a cobalt blue v-neck dress that was synched at the waist and matching strappy heels.

McEntire sang Lynn's 1971 hit "You're Lookin' at Country" and "Coal Miner's Daughter" during the CMA Awards' opening segment to honor the country icon who helped inspire her career.

"I always did and I always will love Loretta," she posted about Lynn on Instagram shortly after she died in October. "She was always so nice to me. I sure appreciate her paving the rough and rocky road for all us girl singers."

McEntire's performance at the CMA Awards marks her return to the stage after she announced in early November that she was advised to go on "vocal rest" and would be postponing planned performances in Ohio, North Carolina and Indiana.

Those shows have been rescheduled to the beginning of December, but she will be continuing with her tour, starting with a performance at the Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida tonight.

