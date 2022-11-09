Carrie Underwood Dazzles in Flowing Blue Off-the-Shoulder Gown on the 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet

Carrie Underwood turned the 56th annual CMA Awards red carpet into her own personal runway.

The Denim & Rhinestones superstar wore a flowing gown in multiple shades of blue, featuring several textured fabrics, off-the-shoulder sleeves and a leg slit.

Underwood paired the dress with matching blue shoes and Natalie Mills earrings and Angara rings as she walked the carpet, accompanied by husband Mike Fisher, who looked dapper in a deep blue suit with a white shirt, black tie and black shoes.

Carrie Underwood. Jason Kempin/Getty

The country music icon, 39, is nominated for three awards – entertainer of the year, female vocalist of the year, and musical event of the year alongside Jason Aldean (for "If I Didn't Love You").

Underwood will also will rock the stage three times during the show, performing two tributes — one to the late Loretta Lynn alongside Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert and another to Icon Award honoree Alan Jackson alongside Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi and Lainey Wilson — as well as her new single "Hate My Heart."

Carrie Underwood. Jason Kempin/Getty

The "Blown Away" artist recently opened up to PEOPLE in February about her fashion taste, particularly when it came to curating the wardrobe for her Las Vegas Residency, which returned in March.

"For REFLECTION, it is all about more rhinestones and more fringe That was my main directive for the wardrobe and Emma and her team took it to the max. We wanted to combine the glitz and glamour of Vegas with the iconic style women of country have rocked for years," the mom of two shared on working with stylist Emma Trask to manifest her onstage looks.

Underwood's residency is only a chapter of her trailblazing career, which now includes her Denim & Rhinestones tour but kickstarted on American Idol when she won Season 4 of the reality competition series in 2005.

On the 17th anniversary of her milestone, she went down memory lane with an Instagram photo of an old diary entry written on the day.

Carrie Underwood. Jeff Johnson

"Today is the 17-year anniversary of my @americanidol win! Where does the time go?" Underwood captioned the post. "Please enjoy a page from the journal of a 22-year-old farm girl who just had the most incredible night! I still feel the excitement through the pages! Happy anniversary to me and a forever 'thank you' to all who voted!" she continued.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The 56th annual CMA Awards will air on ABC on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.