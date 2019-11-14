Surprise BFFs? Kacey Musgraves Brings Gigi Hadid as Her Date to the CMA Awards

Kacey Musgraves and Gigi Hadid‘s friendship is a fashion fairytale.

The superstar singer brought the supermodel as her date to the 2019 CMA Awards in Nashville Wednesday night — and they both brought their fashion A-Game.

Whether she’s wearing a pleated tulle gown or ombré pantsuit, Musgraves is never afraid to experiment with fashion — which is exactly what she did on the CMA Awards red carpet.

Musgraves, 31, wore a glittering yellow sequin gown with feather time. She completed the look with her usual long center-parted straight hair. Hadid, 24, wore a sleeveless white turtleneck gown with matching Western-inspired boots and even added some hair extensions to complete her country vibe.

The country star earned three CMA Award nominations this year — female vocalist of the year, music video of the year (which she already won!) and song of the year — and will also perform with Willie Nelson during the award show.

Musgraves’ style made a serious mark on the 2019 awards season circuit, much in part to her close relationship with stylist Erica Cloud, who has worked with her on tour and red carpet looks.

“Kacey and I discussed the next phase in her career both musically and aesthetically. We both love the ’70s and color pairing and felt there was a way to interpret that through her wardrobe,” Cloud previously told PEOPLE. “We wanted her clothing to be a nod to the past but grounded in the future, like her music, and to create a strong overall look that felt familiar but aspirational and visually impactful.”

Cloud said the goal was “creating an overall vibe and not something that is so ‘in your face.'”

She continued: “She’s so talented that she doesn’t need a lot of bells and whistles. Color and music can go hand-in-hand in creating a mood and strong sensory effect, so we base looks off of whatever song she is performing, complete with the band matching or tonal as well.”

The 53rd Annual CMA Awards air live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.