Hannah Brown Had to Sit Down on 2019 CMA Awards Red Carpet Because Her Dress Was 'So Heavy'

Sometimes posing on the red carpet can take a lot out of you — just ask Hannah Brown.

On Wednesday, the Bachelorette star walked the 2019 CMA Awards red carpet in an elaborate Atelier Zuhra mock-neck white dotted ball gown, featuring a full A-line skirt with billowing train. She smiled for the cameras casually posing with her hands in her pockets, looking like a seasoned pro. But turns out, Brown needed to take a breather during her trip down the carpet.

At the end of the night, Brown (makeup-free and lounging in bed) jumped on her Instagram stories to “recap some of the things that happened” at the CMA Awards. “I just wanted to live in the moment,” she says on her story.

To start off her retelling of the evening, the Dancing with the Stars contestant showed a close-up view of her Atelier Zuhra dress. “Alright, I’m on my way to the CMA Awards. I’ve got my dress all right here. It’s about 50 pounds,” she starts.

In her next story, Brown is sitting on the red carpet, enveloped in the ballgown. “I’m actually sitting down on the red carpet because this dress is so heavy. But it’s beautiful.”

During her break, she captured a full photo for fans.

“Yep. I did that,” she captioned a pic sitting down on the carpet with her sheer dress fanned out around her.

Fortunately for Brown, she didn’t have to wear the “50-pound” dress all night. The former Bachelorette changed into a long-sleeve black keyhole gown with a high front slit to present the Vocal Group of the Year Award.

Brown has quickly become an award show regular. She recently attended the People’s Choice Awards, where she took home the award for competition contestant – beating out two of her exes, Colton Underwood and Tyler Cameron.

“Thank you all so much,” she said on stage, in front of Underwood and Cameron who were both in the audience. “This award means a lot to me because it just affirms that it’s okay to be vulnerable and put your heart out there, and that people receive and give back. And that’s everyone who has supported and loved me through this crazy and supportive year.”

She continued: “How is this happening to me? I was just a girl from Alabama,” Brown said. “But thank you for allowing me to be that girl from Alabama and to shine my light. It’s awesome.”

After placing 7thon Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, she went onto The Bachelorette, picking country singer Jed Wyatt over Cameron, 26. But Brown called off the engagement before the finale aired, and then asked Cameron out on a date in early August during the After the Final Rose episode.

Brown is now a contestant on the current season of Dancing with the Stars, which airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.